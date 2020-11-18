UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA ranks second in SEC in sacks, Smart wants more

Here is the Nov. 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Smart wants more sack production

This season, Georgia has posted 18 sacks, which ranks second in the SEC. Even so, head coach Kirby Smart would like to see even greater numbers in this department.

“I think always you want more,” Smart said. “We’ve had better sack production than in years past; we’ve got some experienced players there. In some of those big games, I would have liked to have had some more rush, more opportunity to get some caused fumbles. I think all sacks have the potential to be fumbles. We're always trying to disrupt the pocket.”

It’s worth noting that Georgia did sack Alabama quarterback Mac Jones three times. Against Florida, however, the Bulldogs only had one sack. In an unbalanced college football season, Georgia ranks tied for 30th nationally but fourth out of teams that have played six games. Leading the way for the Bulldogs are Adam Anderson and Azeez Ojulari, who have 3.5 sacks apiece.

Through it all, Smart has been pleased with how the front seven has worked throughout each practice week.

“I’m really pleased with their work ethic. It’s a good group and a group that works extremely hard when you watch them at practice. There are great kids in that room,” Smart said. “Robert Beal is a guy you don’t get to see, but he works really hard in practice. Adam has done a great job, Jermaine (Johnson) has done a great job—Nolan (Smith), Azeez—they work their tails off, and I certainly appreciate what they do.”

Daniels’ ‘mobility has been better’

Smart said that quarterback JT Daniels has moved around better in recent practices but stopped short of saying he is taking the bulk of the first-team reps on offense.

“Well, he hasn’t always worked with the ones, so I don’t know where you would speculate that from,” Smart said. “But his mobility has been better.”

Smart remained tight-lipped about who will start at quarterback against Mississippi State, saying Daniels, Stetson Bennett, D’Wan Mathis and Carson Beck are all in the mix.

Smart did offer a glowing review of Daniels when it came to his understanding of Georgia’s offense.

“He's very bright; he understands things. He's very attentive in meetings. He asks a lot of really smart questions. He always ends with the Xs and Os. He's always intrigued by the other teams’ defenses,” Smart said. “Each week they get tests, and each week of the season, he takes the test and does it as good as anybody—not knowing if he's getting snaps or not. He's done a tremendous job of understanding the teams. He comes down there with us and gets scout team reps, and he still knows what the other team’s defense is doing. He takes a lot of pride in that part of it.”

Young defenders needed again

It’s likely that Georgia will once again rely on some young players to fill in on the defensive line this Saturday against Mississippi State.

In addition to Jalen Carter and Travon Walker, the Bulldogs will probably roll a rotation that also includes Tramel Walthour, Warren Brinson, Zion Logue, Bill Norton and Nazir Stackhouse. Each of the players except for Brinson saw time against Florida. Brinson, who had a concussion, is hopeful to could against Mississippi State.

“What kills guys like that is they never got that offseason,” Smart said. “They never got the really heavy lifting. We were concerned going into the game if they were going to be able to hold up because Florida’s really big in the run.”

Smart added that the young defensive linemen made some strides against the Gators two weeks ago.

“They did a decent job in stop gapping the run and holding up,” Smart said. “We didn’t get a lot of great pass rush out of the guys inside which we needed but they did hold up against the run. Zion made a couple of plays and I was really proud of him going in and getting those growing pains I talked about trying to get through some of those and get some added depth.”

Hoops: UGA lands three-star guard

Three-star shooting guard Cam McDowell committed to Georgia’s basketball program Tuesday evening. He became the first commit of UGA’s 2021 recruiting class.

“I think he’ll flourish under Tom Crean because he thrives when coaches are tough on him,” said Demond Stephens, McDowell’s coach on Team Dickerson during the most recent travel season. “It’s one of those deals where the harder you get on him, the better he plays. You won’t find anybody tougher and who wants to win more than Cam.”

Edwards’ big night

Later Wednesday night, former Georgia forward Anthony Edwards will find out if he is this year’s No. 1 overall pick.

“He wants to be No. 1, I want him to be No. 1. But for me, the thing that keeps me awake as far as Anthony Edwards is concerned is just being in a place where he’s got a head coach who will be invested in him in a big way, and take that responsibility,” Crean said. “Trust me, the NBA is not full of 30 head coaches willing to do that, a lot of times due to where they are in their life.”

Minnesota, Golden State and Charlotte hold the first three picks, respectively, and have all worked Edwards out.

“My hope is he gets that person—my hope is he gets a coaching staff that's going to spend that time with him,” Crean said. “My hope is he gets around leaders, mentors, and a team that, no matter where they are as players, they can help him be a professional, and he’ll listen to them. Because he’s got humility, he’s got hunger, and he wants to learn. But he's also very confident, and I hope he trusts people who respond to him, will get to know him, and not assume things and aren’t afraid to make him better.”

