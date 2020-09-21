UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA puts press on for defensive end recruit

Here is the Sept. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

It’s game week!

Finally, it’s here.

The world has gone through a hell of a whole lot in 2020. The fact that the Georgia football season finally kicks off Saturday is meaningful to not only the coaches and players, but to the countless fans who have been hopeful that a season wouldn’t be taken away due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anthony Dasher offered up some previews on the offense and defense now that we are less than a week away from the start of the season. He also wrote a thank you to each and every subscriber at UGASports.com.

“You pay good money to be part of our family, and we greatly appreciate each and every one of you,” Dasher wrote. “So the least we can do is make the effort to be there. I don’t say this to pat ourselves on the back—only to let everyone know we're not compromising our commitment to you. Despite cutbacks caused by the pandemic, we’re going to do everything we can to bring you the best coverage of the Bulldogs you will find anywhere.

FitzPatrick focused on the ‘little things’

Tight end John FitzPatrick will have an opportunity to play much more than he did a year ago. That said, he could have an even bigger opportunity for snaps with Tre’ McKitty dealing with a knee injury. McKitty’s status for the opener against Arkansas remains unknown.

FitzPatrick said he spent the offseason focusing on the “little things” about his game, while noting his strength and speed have improved immensely since getting to campus in 2018.

“We’re excited to play,” FitzPatrick said. “It’s been a long time coming, going through a long minicamp and then going through a month long or so of camp. We’ve played against our defense so many times. I’m excited to play Arkansas and get this thing going.”

UGA’s early attention standing out to Williams

Chris Lambert and Jake Reuse caught up with class of 2022 defensive end Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus), who said that the Georgia coaching staff showed a lot of love when the contact period opened.

“I got a lot of contact from Georgia and the whole staff, really," Williams said. "It was Coach [Kirby] Smart and Coach Dell McGee, my area recruiter. Coach [Tray] Scott, too. I got a lot of calls and attention from them.”

From Dooley to Donnan to Smart, Part 2

Patrick Garbin’s look at the history of UGA recruiting continues with a look at the Smart’s recruiting methods. Compared to what Vince Dooley had at his disposal, it’s clear to see how far things have come.

Garbin spoke with a source inside the program to offer up some insight on the recruiting process.

“Well, most of the film being reviewed is of kids a couple to a few years from graduating,” the source said. “So, for example, if one of the workers determines a tenth grader is worthy of a scholarship offer, he’ll pass it on to the position coach, who’ll pass it along to the coordinator if he feels the recruit is worthy. Generally, Coach Smart will make the final decision if the recruit is deserving of an ‘early-on’ offer.

“At some programs, the head coach always has the final say if a kid gets an offer or not—and I think it’s good for a head coach to have a hands-on philosophy when it comes to recruiting—but, at Georgia, sometimes circumstances arise where Coach Smart is not the last line when it comes to offering.”

Dawgs at the U.S. Open

From Dave McMahon:

Harris English finished fourth. He was 3-over for tourney and shot a 73 on Sunday. This was his first career top-ten finish in 17 career major appearances.

Brendon Todd finished tied for 23rd. He was 10-over for tourney and shot a 75 on Sunday.

He now has career top-25 finishes at the U.S. Open in four appearances.

Bubba Watson finished tied for 31st. He was 12-over for tourney and shot 77 on Sunday. This marked his best U.S. Open finish since 2009.

Brian Harman finished tied for 38th. He was 14-over for the tourney and shot a 73 on Sunday. Harman has made the cut in his last two majors after missing three of his previous four.

KCP update

In the Lakers’ Game 2 win over the Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting. He made three of his five 3-point 3-point attempts. He also posted 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steam and 1 block.

The Lakers lead the series 2-0.

This is Caldwell-Pope’s fourth straight playoff game scoring in double digits after not doing so in three straight. In nine of his 12 postseason games this year, Caldwell-Pope has scored multiple 3-point buckets.

