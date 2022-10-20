Here is the Oct. 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Making the cut

Georgia cracked the top six for defensive end recruit Daevin Hobbs (Robinson/Concord, N.C.), joining Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State.

With Georgia, Hobbs said his rapport with defensive line coach Tray Scott is a big reason he’s considering the Bulldogs.

"Coach Scott was at one of my games recently and I've been keeping in touch with everybody down there," he said. "Our relationship is good. I'll be there Nov. 5 for my official visit for the Tennessee game."

Scott has made Hobbs a priority, giving Georgia an excellent chance in this recruiting race.