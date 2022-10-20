The Daily Recap: UGA makes the cut for defensive line recruit
Here is the Oct. 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Making the cut
Georgia cracked the top six for defensive end recruit Daevin Hobbs (Robinson/Concord, N.C.), joining Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State.
With Georgia, Hobbs said his rapport with defensive line coach Tray Scott is a big reason he’s considering the Bulldogs.
"Coach Scott was at one of my games recently and I've been keeping in touch with everybody down there," he said. "Our relationship is good. I'll be there Nov. 5 for my official visit for the Tennessee game."
Scott has made Hobbs a priority, giving Georgia an excellent chance in this recruiting race.
Trippi passes away
Legendary Georgia running back Charley Trippi died at the age of 100 on Wednesday. Trippi was also a baseball All-American, earning him the distinction of being Georgia’s greatest athlete.
With the Bulldogs, Trippi totaled 2,718 all-purpose yards, including 1,737 rushing, and 1,765 passing. He also averaged 14.0 yards per punt return and nearly 23 yards per kickoff return. Trippi also intercepted 10 passes on the defensive side of the ball.
The Chicago Cardinals selected Trippi with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1947 NFL draft and signed him to the first-ever contract worth $100,000.
Also on UGASports
Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White likes what he’s seen from the center competition between Braelen Bridges and Frank Anselem. “It’s definitely a hard competition. Iron sharpens iron. That’s what we say to each other. It’s definitely going to make us better,” Bridges said. “We definitely attack it every day. We’ll be scratched up, blood every day. We’re playing hard.”
Anthony Dasher compiled a two-part Q&A from White’s appearance at SEC Media Days.
Georgia’s basketball team is stressing playing better defense this season.
