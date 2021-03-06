UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA looking to add to impressive 2022 DT class

The Daily Recap: UGA looking to add to impressive 2022 DT class
Here is the March 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Another one?!
As if Georgia didn’t already have a pair of five-star defensive tackles in the class of 2022, another one is considering the Bulldogs near the top of the list.
Already, Georgia has received commitments from five-stars Keithan "Bear" Alexander (Ryan/Denton, Texas) and Tyre West (Tift County/Tifton, Ga.). Alexander is the No. 2 defensive tackle in the class of 2022, with West ranking No. 4.
Meanwhile, Chad Simmons spoke with five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen (St. Benedict/Cordova, Tenn.), the No. 1 defensive tackle in the class, about the interest he suddenly has in Georgia.
"Over the last two weeks, Georgia has really picked it up with me," Nolen said. "I have been talking to coach (Dan) Lanning a lot, and now I have started talking to coach (Tray) Scott now too. Things have been different with Georgia recently, and I am going to look at them a lot more now."
Previously, Georgia didn’t crack the top 10. Now, Nolen plans to visit the Bulldogs when restrictions to do so are lifted.
"I can't wait to visit Georgia and see the campus," Nolen said. "I have dreamed of playing for Georgia, so I will definitely get there for a visit. They have really started recruiting me hard again, and I am interested in them now."
A ‘constant battle’ at running back
Running backs coach Dell McGee said age and experience won’t play a part in who totes the rock in 2021. With a deep stable of backs for the 2021 season, a case could be made for any of the running backs to start and get the bulk of the carries. Zamir White, James Cook, Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards all return from last year’s loaded room. Freshman Lovasea Carroll has joined the group as an early enrollee.
“We don’t necessarily play seniority with any of our players, that’s why we have offseason workouts, spring ball. A lot of our evaluation and setting of the depth chart will come from how they perform day in and day out leading up to the spring game,” McGee said. “It’s a constant battle with our guys at the running back position. We are very fortunate to have six guys that can actually help produce and play winning football for us. I love this time of year.”
Stokes’ blistering 40 time
Eric Stokes may see his draft stock rise in the coming weeks.
On Friday, Stokes recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.25 seconds at former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall’s House of Athletes training facility. NFL players are relying on moments like this and their respective schools’ pro days to impress scouts since the traditional combine has been called off.
Anthony Dasher spoke to Stokes’ former teammate Aaron Davis, who was obviously impressed at the blazing-fast time. Davis wasn’t necessarily shocked to see this kind of time, saying Stokes would probably be in the 4.3s at least.
“He’s been one of the fastest cats since he stepped foot on campus,” Davis said. “We’d have conditioning, and conditioning we’d run sprints, he was a monster keeping up with him.”
Early morning workout at Sanford Stadium
Earlier this week, Georgia’s early enrollees were able to step foot inside Sanford Stadium as official members of the program. On the UGASports Live podcast, former UGA head coach Jim Donnan explained just how meaningful it is to be in the stadium, whether it’s for a workout, practice or game.
“They went down at 6 o’clock in the morning for a unity type thing,” Donnan said. “They did their drills down there for a different type of thing. You have to think about it like this. How many of those guys, of those 16 players who are new players for the University of Georgia, have ever been in Sanford Stadium as a player, as a Georgia Bulldog? To take them down there and have their first chance to go out there—it had to be an enlightening experience for them. I guarantee they were jacked up, even though it was early in the morning.”
Hoops: Rematch against Alabama
After losing 115-82 the first time Georgia faced Alabama, head coach Tom Crean said he’s happy to get another crack at the Crimson Tide.
“I think if there's any team in the league you want to play after we played there, it would be that game, and it just happens to be Alabama,” Crean said. “As a competitor, you want to play this game—there’s no doubt about it. If you're not looking forward to it, it probably would be better to stay in the locker room or sit in the back where I cannot find you, because the bottom line is, if you want to compete at this level, you do it by competing against a team that’s as good as they are, and who played against us the way they did the first time.”
Baseball: Walks, mistakes haunt Bulldogs
Georgia dropped Friday’s game against North Florida 7-4, with three runs coming after walks. The biggest missed opportunity Georgia had came in the sixth inning when it loaded the bases and failed to score.
“It started with the free bases,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We’ve got to play cleaner baseball; we’ve got to play tougher baseball. We did not do that today.”
The grind continues
Eleven combine invites
