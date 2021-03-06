UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA looking to add to impressive 2022 DT class

Here is the March 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Another one?!

As if Georgia didn’t already have a pair of five-star defensive tackles in the class of 2022, another one is considering the Bulldogs near the top of the list.

Already, Georgia has received commitments from five-stars Keithan "Bear" Alexander (Ryan/Denton, Texas) and Tyre West (Tift County/Tifton, Ga.). Alexander is the No. 2 defensive tackle in the class of 2022, with West ranking No. 4.

Meanwhile, Chad Simmons spoke with five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen (St. Benedict/Cordova, Tenn.), the No. 1 defensive tackle in the class, about the interest he suddenly has in Georgia.

"Over the last two weeks, Georgia has really picked it up with me," Nolen said. "I have been talking to coach (Dan) Lanning a lot, and now I have started talking to coach (Tray) Scott now too. Things have been different with Georgia recently, and I am going to look at them a lot more now."

Previously, Georgia didn’t crack the top 10. Now, Nolen plans to visit the Bulldogs when restrictions to do so are lifted.

"I can't wait to visit Georgia and see the campus," Nolen said. "I have dreamed of playing for Georgia, so I will definitely get there for a visit. They have really started recruiting me hard again, and I am interested in them now."

A ‘constant battle’ at running back

Running backs coach Dell McGee said age and experience won’t play a part in who totes the rock in 2021. With a deep stable of backs for the 2021 season, a case could be made for any of the running backs to start and get the bulk of the carries. Zamir White, James Cook, Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards all return from last year’s loaded room. Freshman Lovasea Carroll has joined the group as an early enrollee.

“We don’t necessarily play seniority with any of our players, that’s why we have offseason workouts, spring ball. A lot of our evaluation and setting of the depth chart will come from how they perform day in and day out leading up to the spring game,” McGee said. “It’s a constant battle with our guys at the running back position. We are very fortunate to have six guys that can actually help produce and play winning football for us. I love this time of year.”

Stokes’ blistering 40 time

Eric Stokes may see his draft stock rise in the coming weeks.

On Friday, Stokes recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.25 seconds at former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall’s House of Athletes training facility. NFL players are relying on moments like this and their respective schools’ pro days to impress scouts since the traditional combine has been called off.