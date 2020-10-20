UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA hits the recruiting trail hard

Here is the Oct. 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Recruiting notes

Jake Reuse recently took a trip up I-85 to see four-star defensive end recruit Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Gaffney/Gaffney, S.C.). Georgia has been recruiting Ingram-Dawkins hard, with defensive line coach Tray Scott forging a tight relationship with him.

Given how valuable defensive line talent is, Georgia is hopeful that it can keep its recruiting machine churning by adding someone like Ingram-Dawkins.

"Well, I'd say that's the school that's recruiting me the hardest right now, and it's been love ever since they came in,” Ingram-Dawkins said. “I wouldn't say it gives them an edge, but I'd say they are recruiting me the hardest right now in my recruitment. It ain't just one person. I got a great relationship with Coach Dan Lanning and Coach Tray Scott, those two right there.

"I talk to them every day. I talk to maybe Coach Scott two times a day. I talked to Coach Lanning every day. Coach Scott's just telling me how he's going to play me, and stuff like that. He's showing me examples of what they do, how he rotates guys, and stuff like that."

Meanwhile, class of 2022 four-star running back Emmanuel Henderson (Geneva County/Hartford, Ala.) plans to make an early decision with his recruitment. On Wednesday, he will officially narrow his list down to 10 schools, although he said Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Clemson and LSU make up his top five at the moment.

"All five of those schools have shown a lot of love, they have all shown me what it would be like if I chose their school and I think I could do well at all five schools,” Henderson told Chad Simmons. "They are similar schools. Some recruit a little differently, some recruit about the same, but really, with those schools, I like the same things."

Film don’t lie

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins watched Saturday's game again and broke down what went wrong during Georgia’s 41-24 loss to Alabama. Young and Rollins went through some plays where open receivers were missed and detailed some other issues that affected the passing game.

One positive takeaway Rollins pointed out was that quarterback Stetson Bennett played particularly well on third down, going 8-of-13 throwing for 83 yards and a touchdown. However, two of his five misses on third down were interceptions.

Three key plays you may not have noticed

As is the case every week, I took a closer look at three crucial plays that may not have stood out in the moment. Against Alabama, there were three first-down plays—one on defense and two on offense—that proved to set up some poor situations for the Bulldogs.

PFF report card

Paul Maharry compiled the grades assigned to the Georgia players from Pro Football Focus. Of note, receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint graded the best on offense at 73.0, although he only saw six total snaps. Right guard Ben Cleveland received a 69.4 with a pass protection grade of 88.3. On defense, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari received an 80.4 grade.

Five-star hoops update