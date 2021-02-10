UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA cracks four-star WR's top eight

The Daily Recap: UGA cracks four-star WR's top eight
Here is the Feb. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Georgia going after four-star receiver
Four-star receiver Omari Kelly (Hewitt Trussville/Trussville, Ala.) has become a hot commodity to major college football programs.
Over two dozen schools have offered, with Kelly telling Chad Simmons that he has narrowed his choices down to a top eight. Those programs are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia.
Kelly said Georgia, Virginia and Auburn are recruiting him the most. Georgia is the only school to conduct a virtual interview with him, although Alabama is in the process of setting one up.
"What is most important to me is how comfortable I am with coaches, learning more about schools with my major (Kinesiology), and where I have a great chance to play, so visits will show me a lot," Kelly said.
Vandagriff was the key to Georgia’s 2021 class
Simmons wrote that freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff played a vital role in Georgia’s recruiting class due to his proximity to Athens. Vandagriff was able to host prospects at his house when Georgia was prohibited from doing so.
“Most know Brock Vandagriff as a five-star quarterback, but he was much more to Georgia during the 2021 cycle than just that,” Simmons wrote. “He was a host for recruits when they would visit Athens on their own. Vandagriff lives just a few miles from Georgia’s campus, so recruits would stay with him. He would show out-of-state prospects around town, and his parents got involved, too. Vandagriff was really a saving grace for Kirby Smart and his staff due to the NCAA's restrictions on in-person recruiting due to the pandemic. Vandagriff could have been nominated for Recruiter of the Year.”
Will Delp follow Stockton?
Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney both believe tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming) will follow quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger) to Georgia in the class of 2022.
“Oscar Delp also likes Florida and other programs but he has a special bond with Gunner Stockton and has always liked the Dawgs,” Farrell wrote. “With the Gators landing Arik Gilbert and Georgia more likely to use the tight end more and more with players like Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers, this one is likely.”
“Delp and Stockton have played in some 7-on-7 events and workouts together and the chemistry is obvious,” Gorney wrote. “Stockton is one of the top quarterbacks in the class and Delp is one of the top tight ends and playing together in Athens seems like a natural fit. There will be others that chase Delp because he’s so good but playing with Stockton is a huge draw and I see the four-star tight end ending up in Athens.”
Spotlight on Meeks
Receiver Jackson Meeks parlayed a strong senior season into a Georgia offer. He was able to do this after tearing his ACL during his junior season, which limited his recruiting attention.
Anthony Dasher wrote that Meeks will have some time to carve out a role as the position group is deep at the present moment.
“As deep as Georgia’s wide receiver corps appears to be, Meeks will not be under any pressure to produce right out of the gate,” Dasher wrote. “Even so, he's an early enrollee, expanding his opportunity to go ahead and start learning the system. That should bode well for his future.
“The term “late-bloomer” has been used to describe players like Meeks. It certainly happens when a player misses much of his junior year and all the camps. Without that handicap, who knows how many schools would have offered.
But his under-the-radar status suited the Bulldogs, who were happy to sign Meeks and believe he can become a future contributor as part of the rotation.”
UGASports Live
With the Super Bowl wrapping up the 2020-21 football season, Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Dayne Young, and Dave McMahon discuss what to expect in the coming months. Coach Donnan details the daily workout routines for Georgia football players. Reuse discusses some recruiting for the class of 2022 and we all enjoy storytime with Coach Donnan.
Hoops: Previewing Georgia at Tennessee
Having won three games in a row, Georgia faces a tough test in playing at No. 15 Tennessee on Wednesday.
“Tennessee poses a lot of problems because of their length, speed, overall physicality, and talent. Rick Barnes has a lot of different ways to attack you, and the Vols' running game is outstanding,” Crean said. “They are really, really good in so many areas. They have All-League type veterans mixed with outstanding young players. (Barnes) has really built that program over his years there to be strong in all areas.”
Hoops recruiting: Georgia in the mix for Carlyle
Georgia remains in the running for class of 2023 point guard Kanaan Carlyle (Milton/Alpharetta). In addition to Georgia, Carlyle has received offers from LSU, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Tulane. He’s in communication with Butler, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky.
Although Georgia is in the mix, Carlyle is awaiting more information.
“I don’t know a lot about their program, but I’ve seen them,” Carlyle told Dan McDonald. “I watched Anthony Edwards last year. The way they play seems fun and it’s a good environment.”
Herschel Walker’s foundation
Be The Foundation: Horace King— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) February 10, 2021
Work hard, pave the way, & finish the job. pic.twitter.com/5XnD7Mg1yK
I fight for my meals
🎶 Out here in the fields... 🎶#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/uSTB761W2g— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) February 9, 2021
Maybe the funniest video in Internet history
“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap— Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) February 9, 2021
“I can see that,” responds judge pic.twitter.com/HclKlAUwbM
Outside the Vent
A Rivals250 wide receiver committed to LSU.
Breaking down the best recruiting classes in 2021.
Northwestern will return to Wrigley Field in 2021.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852