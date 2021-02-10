UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA cracks four-star WR's top eight

Here is the Feb. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia going after four-star receiver

Four-star receiver Omari Kelly (Hewitt Trussville/Trussville, Ala.) has become a hot commodity to major college football programs.

Over two dozen schools have offered, with Kelly telling Chad Simmons that he has narrowed his choices down to a top eight. Those programs are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia.

Kelly said Georgia, Virginia and Auburn are recruiting him the most. Georgia is the only school to conduct a virtual interview with him, although Alabama is in the process of setting one up.

"What is most important to me is how comfortable I am with coaches, learning more about schools with my major (Kinesiology), and where I have a great chance to play, so visits will show me a lot," Kelly said.

Vandagriff was the key to Georgia’s 2021 class

Simmons wrote that freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff played a vital role in Georgia’s recruiting class due to his proximity to Athens. Vandagriff was able to host prospects at his house when Georgia was prohibited from doing so.

“Most know Brock Vandagriff as a five-star quarterback, but he was much more to Georgia during the 2021 cycle than just that,” Simmons wrote. “He was a host for recruits when they would visit Athens on their own. Vandagriff lives just a few miles from Georgia’s campus, so recruits would stay with him. He would show out-of-state prospects around town, and his parents got involved, too. Vandagriff was really a saving grace for Kirby Smart and his staff due to the NCAA's restrictions on in-person recruiting due to the pandemic. Vandagriff could have been nominated for Recruiter of the Year.”

Will Delp follow Stockton?

Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney both believe tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming) will follow quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger) to Georgia in the class of 2022.

“Oscar Delp also likes Florida and other programs but he has a special bond with Gunner Stockton and has always liked the Dawgs,” Farrell wrote. “With the Gators landing Arik Gilbert and Georgia more likely to use the tight end more and more with players like Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers, this one is likely.”

“Delp and Stockton have played in some 7-on-7 events and workouts together and the chemistry is obvious,” Gorney wrote. “Stockton is one of the top quarterbacks in the class and Delp is one of the top tight ends and playing together in Athens seems like a natural fit. There will be others that chase Delp because he’s so good but playing with Stockton is a huge draw and I see the four-star tight end ending up in Athens.”

Spotlight on Meeks

Receiver Jackson Meeks parlayed a strong senior season into a Georgia offer. He was able to do this after tearing his ACL during his junior season, which limited his recruiting attention.

Anthony Dasher wrote that Meeks will have some time to carve out a role as the position group is deep at the present moment.

“As deep as Georgia’s wide receiver corps appears to be, Meeks will not be under any pressure to produce right out of the gate,” Dasher wrote. “Even so, he's an early enrollee, expanding his opportunity to go ahead and start learning the system. That should bode well for his future.

“The term “late-bloomer” has been used to describe players like Meeks. It certainly happens when a player misses much of his junior year and all the camps. Without that handicap, who knows how many schools would have offered.

But his under-the-radar status suited the Bulldogs, who were happy to sign Meeks and believe he can become a future contributor as part of the rotation.”

UGASports Live

With the Super Bowl wrapping up the 2020-21 football season, Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Dayne Young, and Dave McMahon discuss what to expect in the coming months. Coach Donnan details the daily workout routines for Georgia football players. Reuse discusses some recruiting for the class of 2022 and we all enjoy storytime with Coach Donnan.