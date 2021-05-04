 UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA already keying on 2024 quarterback
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 05:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Daily Recap: UGA already keying on 2024 quarterback

Class of 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis. (Rivals)
Class of 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis. (Rivals) (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Here is the May 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Top QB for 2024

The UGASports.com staff compiled reports of 23 prospects in the next three recruiting classes. One in particular is class of 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis (Catawba Ridge/Fort Mill, S.C.), who may end up the top-ranked player at the position.

As it stands, the Bulldogs have told Davis he’s the top quarterback on their recruiting board for his particular class.

“Davis added his Georgia offer in the eighth grade, picking it up from James Coley,” The write-up stated. “Even though Coley has moved on, Davis is still in touch with Kirby Smart and Montgomery VanGorder. The Dawgs have told him he's the top guy on their board for 2024 quarterback. Look for him to get back to Athens on June 1, and it'll be a bit of a homecoming. He's originally a Gwinnett County guy.”

Georgia has done well recruiting the quarterback position of late. Brock Vandagriff joined the team this past January and Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga.) will make his way to the roster in 2022.

In 2023, the Bulldogs are recruiting quarterback Malachi Singleton (North Cobb/Kennesaw, Ga.), among others.

Meanwhile, Georgia is continuing its relentless pursuit of running backs by targeting a spectacular one in the class of 2023.

Four-star running back Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell, Ga.) has been in contact with running backs coach Dell McGee quite a bit.

“Haynes says Georgia is ‘like home to me’ and he's talking with Dell McGee weekly and has been for some time,” his write-up stated. “He's set for summer visits to Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, and LSU.”

However, Haynes is also a star in another sport that could win out in the long run.

“A major consideration here may be what happens with his baseball future, as there has been some early draft talk,” the write-up continued. “Haynes says he'll make the decision on his path in his senior year.”

2022 NFL draft

Georgia set a school record by having nine players selected during the 2021 NFL draft. Next year could be even greater. Brent Rollins noted it’s possible that 15 UGA players could hear their name called during the three-day extravaganza next year.

Of course, one of those players is quarterback JT Daniels, who Rollins believe will be taken early in next year’s draft.

“Daniels returns looking to take Georgia's offense and his own profile to never before reached heights,” Rollins wrote. “His play in the small, four-game sample (88.3 overall grade, 87.4 passing grade) last season was impressive enough to give the Bulldogs confidence they know they have their quarterback. Daniels' best-case draft scenario is a fully healthy and Joe Burrow/Mac Jones-esque rise/season, continually showing his ability to make big-time throws while also increasingly limiting his turnover worthy plays.”

Ojulari thrilled despite snub

Many people—including myself—figured outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari would be the first Georgia player taken in the NFL draft. As it turned out, cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell were selected ahead of him.

Ojulari, thought to be a first-rounder, wasn’t taken until the New York Giants used the 50th overall pick in the second round on him.

Ojulari, however, isn’t worried or concerned about the perceived snub.

“I'm just blessed to be a Giant,” Ojulari told reporters, via the team’s website. “I'm ready to work. When I get there, I just have to go get in the playbook to learn the scheme and everything. I'm just ready to show them what I can do. That’s it.”

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon compiled some important UGA stats from this past weekend’s draft.

Among those:

-Stokes became the third UGA player to go 29th overall. The other two were Isaiah Wilson in 2020 and Fran Tarkenton 1961.

-This marked the fourth consecutive season Georgia had a player selected in the first round. The longest streak is five, from 2001-05.

-The Giants have now taken at least one Georgia player in the last four drafts. In 2018, they took Lorenzo Carter, which was followed by Deandre Baker in 2019. Last year, the Giants selected Andrew Thomas and Tae Crowder. This year, Ojulari joined the club—although Baker is no longer with the team.

-Richard LeCounte became the first UGA safety to be drafted since Shawn Williams and Bacarri Rambo were selected in 2013.

‘Great connection’

Defensive end LT Overton (Milton/Milton, Ga.), the nation’s No. 1 prospect in the class of 2022, said Georgia is in a good place with his recruitment thanks to special teams coordinator Scott Cochran.

“I have a really great connection with Coach Cochran,” he said. “He always inspires me to go to Georgia, but more so to do whatever makes me feel happy and whatever feels like home. He’s like second family to me, and even if he’s definitely got some craziness to him, it’s a good craziness — like getting to you about schoolwork or about life situations, not just always on the field.”

Lee likes ‘home environment’ at Georgia

Class of 2023 receiver Cayden Lee (Hillgrove/Powder Springs, Ga.) said the closeness of the Georgia roster and coaching staff has stood out so far in his recruitment.

“I really like Georgia right now because me and coach (Cortez) Hankton have a great relationship and we talk all the time,” Lee said at the recent Rivals Camp. “It feels like family. It feels like a home environment, it’s close to home. That’s not a big factor but I like that it’s close to home and that’s something to consider.”

Azeez in the Big Apple

That’s a lot of linemen

Outside the Vent

The top 10 five-stars who were taken in this year’s NFL draft.

Three teams are in good shape for a Rivals250 linebacker.

A Rivals100 cornerback isn’t planning to wait long to make his decision.

