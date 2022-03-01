The Daily Recap: UGA adds another former Richt staffer
Smart hires another Richt assistant
New era, meet the old era.
This offseason, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has dipped into Mark Richt’s coaching staff three times.
Instead of bringing in a number of fresh faces, Smart has taken a different approach, which is to bring in experienced assistants with prior Georgia ties. The most recent occurred Monday, with the Bulldogs welcoming offensive line coach Stacey Searels back to Athens.
When Searels was with Georgia from 2007-10, his offensive lines ranked in the top 25 in sacks allowed three times. Searels spent the prior three seasons coaching North Carolina’s offensive line.
In total, Smart has hired three former Richt assistants. Prior to Searels, Smart brought back receivers coach Bryan McClendon and offensive assistant Mike Bobo to his staff. McClendon coached running backs and receivers under Richt and Bobo was the former UGA coach’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
These three assistants join tight ends coach Todd Hartley as assistants to coach for both Richt and Smart.
Latest with Iamaleava
Five-star 2023 quarterback Nico Iamaleava (Warren/Downey, Calif.) discusses some of his top schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, UCLA, and Miami.
McElderry on Luke’s departure
Offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry (Anniston/Anniston, Ala.) spoke to Blayne Gilmer about Matt Luke’s decision to step down as Georgia’s offensive line coach. McElderry noted that it doesn’t change much with where the Bulldogs stand in his recruitment.
Jarrett loves how Davis developed
Defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.) loves the fact that Jordan Davis developed into one of the best defenders in college football this past season. Jarrett said Davis’ example is something he can see himself emulating if he were to attend Georgia.
"I like how they took a guy from the Carolinas and turned him into something even better. I can definitely see myself doing that," Jarrett said. "It means a lot because a lot of people get stuck in North Carolina. For Jordan to make it to Georgia and do great, it’s awesome."
Dawgs on top for Edwards
Buford athlete KingJoseph Edwards (Buford/Buford, Ga.) was ecstatic when Georgia extended an offer. He spoke with Jed May about why the Bulldogs are his top program for the time being.
Hoops: Senior Day decisions
Georgia head coach Tom Crean said Aaron Cook, P.J. Horne and Jonathan Ned will be the only seniors honored at Tuesday’s Senior Day game against Tennessee. Noah Baumann and Braelen Bridges plan to play another year of college basketball.
“It’s their option,” Crean said. “They have the option to come back because of the Covid rules from a year ago. It’s the same thing with Jailyn Ingram (out for the year with an ACL injury), who I’m certain will get a redshirt. I don’t know how he wouldn’t. That’s their choice not to do that.”
