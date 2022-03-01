The Daily Recap: UGA adds another former Richt staffer

Here is the March 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Smart hires another Richt assistant

New era, meet the old era.

This offseason, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has dipped into Mark Richt’s coaching staff three times.

Instead of bringing in a number of fresh faces, Smart has taken a different approach, which is to bring in experienced assistants with prior Georgia ties. The most recent occurred Monday, with the Bulldogs welcoming offensive line coach Stacey Searels back to Athens.

When Searels was with Georgia from 2007-10, his offensive lines ranked in the top 25 in sacks allowed three times. Searels spent the prior three seasons coaching North Carolina’s offensive line.

In total, Smart has hired three former Richt assistants. Prior to Searels, Smart brought back receivers coach Bryan McClendon and offensive assistant Mike Bobo to his staff. McClendon coached running backs and receivers under Richt and Bobo was the former UGA coach’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

These three assistants join tight ends coach Todd Hartley as assistants to coach for both Richt and Smart.

Latest with Iamaleava

Five-star 2023 quarterback Nico Iamaleava (Warren/Downey, Calif.) discusses some of his top schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, UCLA, and Miami.