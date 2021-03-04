UGASports - The Daily Recap: Two four-star recruits offer latest with UGA

Radi Nabulsi, Jim Donnan, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young react to information in media sessions from Smart, receivers coach Cortez Hankton , offensive line coach Matt Luke , and running backs coach Dell McGee . During the podcast, they shared brief sound clips from each coach. Coach Donnan shared how to build morale for teams in spring ball. Jake gave some rapid fire recruiting tidbits.

"Georgia is great at building relationships,” Donaldson said. “I have been talking to coach Schumann and coach Smart. I like them both. They are good guys, Georgia is a good program and they recruit Florida well.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have some ground to make up with four-star safety Tre Donaldson (Florida State University School/Tallahassee, Fla.). Donaldson said Florida has emerged as the leader, although Georgia is among the next group of schools he’s considering.

“Coach (Kirby) Smart , coach (Will) Muschamp , coach (Dan) Lanning , and coach (Glenn) Schumann are all great coaches and all defensive minded coaches,” Walker said. “It's always a good thing when your head coach is a defensive coach, in my opinion. Those guys are really great and know how to coach their program. They bring in great linebackers and make them better by the time they leave. It's a great program overall.”

Four-star outside linebacker Jalon Walker (Salisbury/Salisbury, N.C.) is looking to make his commitment near the end of the month on March 28. Georgia is in the final group of schools being considered, along with Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, North Carolina and Ohio State.

Hankton expects receivers to improve

With the top six players from his unit returning, Hankton believes the passing game should see improvement in 2021.

“It’s definitely huge, because you’re in a situation where you have the opportunity of being under the same offensive coordinator going into the second season,” Hankton said. “These guys are going to have the opportunity to continue to get better.”

The only player the group is losing is Matt Landers, who opted to transfer to Toledo. George Pickens, Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson, Demetris Robertson, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Arian Smith are all set to return. In addition, Dominick Blaylock is expected to be ready for the regular season after tearing his ACL during the 2020 preseason.

Hankton has liked what he’s seen with Blaylock and Rosemy-Jacksaint’s recoveries. Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered an ankle injury in Georgia’s loss to Florida.

“Physically, (head trainer) Ron Courson and his staff have done an amazing job with those guys. They’re working to come back. We do have a return-to-play protocol, and they're right on schedule,” Hankton said. “In terms of being positive and just having the energy to fight to come back, and being around the guys any way they can, (Blaylock and Rosemy-Jacksaint) are definitely two of the more positive, football-savvy guys—especially helping out the younger guys.”

2021 spring roster

Anthony Dasher put together the UGA football spring roster, which can be viewed here.

Keeping an eye on the transfer portal

Smart stated that Georgia has needs to fill in the secondary, which have been well documented. He reiterated that point again earlier this week. With former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick in the transfer portal, it remains to be seen if Georgia makes a move to recruit him to the program.

Dasher noted that Georgia should be under the scholarship limit at the present time, which would at least make this a possibility.

“With the recent transfer of Tommy Bush, the Bulldogs are believed currently to sit with 82 scholarship players,” Dasher wrote. “That’s three shy of the 85 limit. Of course, what is unknown is whether or not Smart has awarded any scholarship to walk-ons, a decision he doesn't typically advertise.”

McGee’s goal

Ultimately, McGee wants to be the head coach of a college football program. That stated, he acknowledged the difficulties many minority coaches have found when it comes to these opportunities.

“I definitely believe it has to do with timing,” McGee said. “I do want to be a head coach, and I don’t control that narrative. As you all notice, it’s a tough deal for minority coaches to get that opportunity, and I do feel like when that opportunity does present itself, for me—or even if it doesn’t—I want to be a great ambassador for the next man that is following me. In particular, a man of color, just because those opportunities don’t present themselves as much.”

Baseball: Georgia falls to Kennesaw State

Georgia’s seven-game winning streak came to an end with a 6-4 loss to Kennesaw State. The Owls scored three runs in the eighth inning to rally to the victory.

“It was a disappointing loss after having the lead in the eighth, and you have to credit Kennesaw State for coming back,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “They made a lot of defensive plays and kept it close. We hit into a couple of double plays and made some base-running mistakes and that can get you beat, and it did.”

LBU