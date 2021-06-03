The Daily Recap: Two former Dawgs nominated for College HOF

Here is the June 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

College football Hall of Fame nominees

Two former Georgia stars have been nominated for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame.

Cornerback/receiver/returner Champ Bailey and running back Garrison Hearst are among the 78 players being considered for induction among the Football Bowl Subdivision. For Bailey, this will mark the second consecutive year he has been considered as he has been nominated for the honor.

Bailey is already a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

During his time at Georgia, Bailey was named to the All-SEC first team in both the 1997 and 1998 seasons. In 1998, Bailey was a consensus All-American. In addition to locking his side of the field down and recording three interceptions as a junior, Bailey caught 47 passes for 744 yards and five touchdowns. Bailey was taken seventh overall in the 1999 NFL draft by Washington before being traded to the Denver Broncos in 2004.

In 1992 as a junior, Hearst was named a unanimous All-American, the SEC Player of the Year, the Doak Walker Award winner and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting. During his third and final season at Georgia, Hearst ran for 1,547 yards and 19 touchdowns. In his career, Hearst totaled 3,232 rushing yards, which was good for second all-time in program history at the time.

That mark has since been beaten by Nick Chubb (4,769), Sony Michel (3,638) and Todd Gurley (3,285). Herschel Walker is Georgia’s career rushing leader with 5,259 yards.

Hearst was selected third overall by the then-Phoenix Cardinals in the 1993 NFL draft.

Behind the scenes

Former Georgia receiver Terrence Edwards has trained Arik Gilbert, who transferred to the Bulldogs from LSU, since his ninth grade season. Edwards gave Anthony Dasher some good insight as to what Georgia is getting in the receiving tight end.

“When I first got him, he was just a big kid who could catch very well—just didn’t understand the position very well—to now being an excellent route runner for a guy who is 250 pounds. He moves like a big wide receiver,” Edwards said. “I tell people he just happens to be this big, but he's a wide receiver, just 250 pounds.

“I don’t know if he’s going to stay at 250. I can see him at 235, 240, but man, just being able to watch him move in and out of breaks is very impressive for a guy his size.”

Edwards said the past month took a toll on Gilbert as he sifted through his options, which included a prior commitment to Florida. But now that he’s made his decision, Edwards sees a determined young man ready to break out.

“He talked to me about a lot of things. Georgia was on the table, LSU, Florida; he talked to me about all his destinations. He was just trying to find the best move that makes him happy. I think this move makes his family and himself happy. His grandparents can come watch him play, his mom is a skip and a hop from him. I think that was very important,” Edwards said. “I’m just happy for him and his family, because he and they are lock-step in this decision. I don’t think everyone was into the first decision, but this time, the whole family was 100 percent into the decision that he made.”

Morrissette goes to work

Receiver and UGA commit De’Nylon Morrissette (North Cobb/Kennesaw, Ga.) spent a good chunk of his time during Tuesday’s visit recruiting other players to join him at Georgia. Morrissette said he worked a lot on receiver Omari Kelly (Hewitt Trussville/Trussville, Ala.).

"He said his other top school is Alabama," Morrissette said. "I just compared it to how he'd be playing his freshman year at Georgia and how he wouldn’t be playing his freshman year at Alabama. That’s really just my closed case right there."

Sabb trims his list

Class of 2022 athlete Keon Sabb (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) is down to six schools and told Adam Friedman what he likes about Georgia, which made the cut along with Clemson, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M and LSU.

"I'll be there for an official visit the weekend of June 18t" he said. "I kind of watched those defensive backs like Eric Stokes for a while and their development was crazy. Those guys got really good by the time they went to the league. Coach (Jahmile) Addae and I have built a really good relationship with him. He's a really good guy and my dad loves him a lot. I talk to coach Smart all the time. Coach (Dan) Lanning and coach (Scott) Cochran, I've built a really good relationship with the coaches on their staff."

Downs comes to town

Class of 2023 safety Caleb Downs (Mill Creek/Hoschston, Ga.) will be visiting Georgia on Thursday for the first time. Downs hasn’t made a list yet but noted that Georgia will be among those at the top when he does.

"There were a few schools that as a kid, you just know they’re always going to be one of the best schools," Downs said. "Georgia was one of them. You always, whenever you play the (NCAA Football) video game, you always played with them."

Pope recaps visit

One of the standout moments from Jake Pope’s (Buford/Buford, Ga.) unofficial visit came when he caught a glimpse of Georgia’s new weight room.

"The view, there is just a big glass window overlooking the practice field. It's awesome. There are also red LED lights overhead at all times, and a big, I think twenty-five-foot screen in the middle of the weight room," Pope said. "The screen is one you can see from both sides and it has all the numbers and information for when you're lifting. So I thought that was pretty cool as well. Plus, the room is just huge and so much for you to do in there."

Although he didn’t work out for the coaches, Pope did get to speak with head coach Kirby Smart and defensive analyst Will Muschamp.

"The talks with Coach Smart went great. He stressed that they saw me as being a big part of their defense going forward and being a leader. Also, he talked about the culture of the team."

Elijah Pritchett had a good time