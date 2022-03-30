The Daily Recap: Turning up the heat on a big defensive tackle

Here is the March 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Does Georgia lead for Jarrett?

Adam Gorney and Jed May discussed whether they believe Georgia leads for defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.). The good news for the Bulldogs is that both believe the program holds a lead.

“Georgia and North Carolina are the front-runners for Jamaal Jarrett and while I’m never going to count out coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels for an in-state prospect, the Bulldogs look tough to beat,” Gorney wrote. “He had such a great experience there for two days getting to know the coaches and players, sitting in on meetings and experiencing everything Georgia has to offer. If I had to pick right now, Georgia is clearly the frontrunner.

“Jamaal Jarrett looks primed to follow in Jordan Davis’ footsteps as mammoth defensive linemen from North Carolina to join the Bulldogs,” May wrote. “The Georgia staff has really turned up the heat in his recruitment since January, when he visited Athens for the national championship celebration. His return visit last weekend only solidified Georgia’s place at the top. Jarrett had one-on-one time with both Kirby Smart and Tray Scott on this visit. His family came and loved everything about Athens as well. At this point, Georgia seems to have a firm hold on the lead for Jarrett’s commitment.

‘Felt like home’

May spoke with running back Micah Welch (Baldwin/Milledgeville, Ga.) to see how his recent visit to Georgia went. Welch said he appreciated the family atmosphere and that he was made to feel like he was already a part of the team.

Rumors vs. Facts