The Daily Recap: Trending in the right direction

Here is the June 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Trending in the right direction

Entering the summer months, Penn State appeared to be the team to beat for edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton (McDonogh/Owings Mills, Md.). However, after taking some visits, things have changed.

Trent Smallwood reported that Georgia made a considerable impression on Dennis-Sutton.

“After talking with sources on both sides the past couple days and this morning, the school that seems to have some momentum here is the Georgia Bulldogs,” Smallwood wrote. “Dan Lanning has done a good job from a relationship standpoint along with displaying how he could be used in the Bulldogs 3-4 scheme. I am told the No. 1 nationally-rated strongside defensive end like the idea of being able to stand up at the jack linebacker position while also being able to put his hand in the dirt in nickel packages as well.

“I am not making a prediction just yet because Penn State is still right there in the mix. There is just some noise around the Bulldogs right now and wanted to get that info to you all.”

Morrissette praises UGA coaches’ recruiting efforts

This past weekend, De'Nylon Morrissette, Pearce Spurlin, Lawson Luckie, Justice Haynes, KJ Bolden, and Raymond Cottrell were all on Georgia's campus for a recruiting visit. Morrissette spoke with Jed May and said that everyone had a great time learning about how the coaching staff has utilized players in the past.

Morrissette said the interaction between Georgia's coaches and the recruits wasn't like what you'd see at other campuses.

"A lot of those guys, when they go to other colleges, they never experience anything like that," Morrissette said. "I feel like Georgia stuck out the most to a lot of those guys because other colleges, they don’t sit down and talk to the players the way we were, having meetings with the players and all that."

Video interviews from the Rivals Five-Star Challenge

The best prospects from around the country made their way to Atlanta for the Rivals Five-Star Challenge earlier this month. Many of these prospects are being closely recruited by the University of Georgia. UGASports was able to speak with them and get updates on their visits and recruitments as a whole.