The Daily Recap: Trending in the right direction

Trending in the right direction
Entering the summer months, Penn State appeared to be the team to beat for edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton (McDonogh/Owings Mills, Md.). However, after taking some visits, things have changed.
Trent Smallwood reported that Georgia made a considerable impression on Dennis-Sutton.
“After talking with sources on both sides the past couple days and this morning, the school that seems to have some momentum here is the Georgia Bulldogs,” Smallwood wrote. “Dan Lanning has done a good job from a relationship standpoint along with displaying how he could be used in the Bulldogs 3-4 scheme. I am told the No. 1 nationally-rated strongside defensive end like the idea of being able to stand up at the jack linebacker position while also being able to put his hand in the dirt in nickel packages as well.
“I am not making a prediction just yet because Penn State is still right there in the mix. There is just some noise around the Bulldogs right now and wanted to get that info to you all.”
Morrissette praises UGA coaches’ recruiting efforts
This past weekend, De'Nylon Morrissette, Pearce Spurlin, Lawson Luckie, Justice Haynes, KJ Bolden, and Raymond Cottrell were all on Georgia's campus for a recruiting visit. Morrissette spoke with Jed May and said that everyone had a great time learning about how the coaching staff has utilized players in the past.
Morrissette said the interaction between Georgia's coaches and the recruits wasn't like what you'd see at other campuses.
"A lot of those guys, when they go to other colleges, they never experience anything like that," Morrissette said. "I feel like Georgia stuck out the most to a lot of those guys because other colleges, they don’t sit down and talk to the players the way we were, having meetings with the players and all that."
Video interviews from the Rivals Five-Star Challenge
The best prospects from around the country made their way to Atlanta for the Rivals Five-Star Challenge earlier this month. Many of these prospects are being closely recruited by the University of Georgia. UGASports was able to speak with them and get updates on their visits and recruitments as a whole.
Scouting Auburn
Anthony Dasher spoke with AuburnSports.com’s Bryan Matthews to get an early look at how the Tigers will look in 2021. Matthews was asked about how new head coach Bryan Harsin has adjusted to his new team thus far.
"He's organized and runs a tight ship,” Matthews said. “You can tell he has an attention to detail that Auburn has probably needed. I've been around a lot of coaches in my 20 years. A lot that have those traits also have their way of doing things, and it's the only way. I see a little of that in Harsin, but it's clear he values feedback from his coaches. He hired two veteran coordinators in Mike Bobo and Derek Mason, who have their way of doing things, too. They all appear to be gelling very well so far."
Matthews also answered what can be expected out of Bobo.
“Well, first of all, I think having Bobo is the best thing to happen for Bo Nix since he's been at Auburn,” Matthews said. “Nix is talented, works hard, and wants to be great. Now, he has a coordinator/coach that knows how to fine-tune his mechanics and improve his accuracy, and also an offense that's going to fit his abilities much better. Nix is smart and can run more of an NFL-style offense. He's going to have that opportunity this fall."
Is Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on the hot seat?
A five-star DB details his recent visit to Alabama.
Florida State picked up a commitment from a Rivals 250 defensive tackle.
