The Daily Recap: 'Tremendous' Jordan Davis had great homecoming

Here is the Sept. 9 edition of The Daily Recap.

‘Tremendous’ Davis

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis had an exceptional outing in Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson. Davis had three tackles and a sack while putting optimal pressure on Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei all game.

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked about Davis’ performance on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference.

"Jordan has been tremendous,” Smart said. “He's worked really hard. He continues to work and keep his weight down. Part of staying humble is particularly to work and be explosive and affect teams in the passing game. Obviously, he's a space-eater. A dominant guy against the run game. He's hard to move. I think it was great for him to go back to Charlotte and have a good game, because that's home to him, and his mom lives there and works. His little brother is there. It just means a lot to him to go back. That's why he decided to come back. He wanted to have a big game."

Following up on the comment about Davis keeping his weight down, Smart was asked what a good playing weight would be for the big defensive tackle.

“You know it's body mass, body fat, bone structure. A lot of things go into that, so it's hard to say what is optimal,” Smart said. “One 6-foot-6 guy could be 200 pounds, and one 6-6 guy could be 350-360 pounds. It's not the weight that concerns me as much as the stamina, and stamina is much more important than just weight alone. If he can play 15-20 snaps in a row at 350 or 330 or whatever weight he's best at, and we like to think that is maybe around 340-345 pounds, and that's what we try to work with him on."

Daniels battling injury

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is dealing with an oblique injury. However, the ailment was not enough to keep him off of the practice field Wednesday.

Per sources, Daniels practiced Wednesday after putting in a limited session on Tuesday. Offensive tackle Warren McClendon said Daniels has looked like the same quarterback this week.

“He hasn’t missed a beat. He’s been practicing, taking his reps; he looks good,” McClendon said.