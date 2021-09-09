The Daily Recap: 'Tremendous' Jordan Davis had great homecoming
Here is the Sept. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
‘Tremendous’ Davis
Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis had an exceptional outing in Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson. Davis had three tackles and a sack while putting optimal pressure on Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei all game.
Head coach Kirby Smart was asked about Davis’ performance on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference.
"Jordan has been tremendous,” Smart said. “He's worked really hard. He continues to work and keep his weight down. Part of staying humble is particularly to work and be explosive and affect teams in the passing game. Obviously, he's a space-eater. A dominant guy against the run game. He's hard to move. I think it was great for him to go back to Charlotte and have a good game, because that's home to him, and his mom lives there and works. His little brother is there. It just means a lot to him to go back. That's why he decided to come back. He wanted to have a big game."
Following up on the comment about Davis keeping his weight down, Smart was asked what a good playing weight would be for the big defensive tackle.
“You know it's body mass, body fat, bone structure. A lot of things go into that, so it's hard to say what is optimal,” Smart said. “One 6-foot-6 guy could be 200 pounds, and one 6-6 guy could be 350-360 pounds. It's not the weight that concerns me as much as the stamina, and stamina is much more important than just weight alone. If he can play 15-20 snaps in a row at 350 or 330 or whatever weight he's best at, and we like to think that is maybe around 340-345 pounds, and that's what we try to work with him on."
Daniels battling injury
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is dealing with an oblique injury. However, the ailment was not enough to keep him off of the practice field Wednesday.
Per sources, Daniels practiced Wednesday after putting in a limited session on Tuesday. Offensive tackle Warren McClendon said Daniels has looked like the same quarterback this week.
“He hasn’t missed a beat. He’s been practicing, taking his reps; he looks good,” McClendon said.
Tindall waits out his moment
Linebacker Channing Tindall could have decided to leave Georgia when he wasn’t getting much playing time. Instead, Tindall, playing alongside Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, remained with the program and is now a part of one of the most athletic inside linebacker trios in the country.
Tindall explained why he wanted to stay at Georgia.
"I just knew it was going to take me a little while to understand (inside linebacker)," Tindall said. "I didn’t try to use that as an excuse to leave, or anything like that. I really believe in Coach Schumann. He was a big reason on why I stayed—just the things I was learning from him and the things I’m still learning from him now."
How Ringo responds
Smart said he’s ready to see how cornerback Kelee Ringo responds following his outing against Clemson. Although Ringo had plenty of positive plays, he was flagged twice for pass interference.
Smart thinks teams are going to see those penalties and try to attack Ringo in the short term.
"I’m excited to see him play because I think some people are going to go after him because of the pass interference calls," Smart said. "I’ll be honest with you, he’s one of our best ball skill guys, go up and attack the ball. I hope he gets an opportunity to do that."
Preston to pick from final four
Receiver Shazz Preston (St. James/St. James, La.) will choose his school from the final four on his list—Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas.
Blayne Gilmer spoke with Preston’s father, Shawn Preston Sr., about the star receiver’s recruitment and how the family has managed the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Ready for Week 2
Jake Camarda recognized
Basketball recruiting update
Outside the Vent
Will Ole Miss be able to challenge Alabama in the SEC West?
The latest information after last week’s round of recruiting visits.
NBC hopes for reward with risk in asking fans to stream Notre Dame’s game.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852