The Daily Recap: Top-ranked UGA's new LBs are settling in nicely

Jason Butt • UGASports
Here is the Sept. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Settling in

Linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon entered 2022 with big shoes to fill. What has helped the duo in the early going of the season is the fact that the two players are close friends off of the field.

The bond they have with one another has been huge through two games.

"We’re like best friends outside of football," Mondon said. "I just feel like we have a real good connection on the field. We’ve got good chemistry."

Thus far, Mondon has totaled seven tackles and Dumas-Johnson has four. The pair have been flying around to the ball, doing everything they can to make up for the departures of Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall.

"We’re just trying to tell each other not to think too much," Mondon said. "If I see he’s nervous, I’ll just help him out. If he sees I’m kind of jittery, he’ll help me out. Just play ball. We’ve been playing the game our whole lives, so just go do what we’ve been doing."

Wanting more

Following a massive win over Oregon, Anthony Dasher wrote that he couldn’t help but think more should have been on display in Saturday’s 33-0 win over Samford. While the defense put forth an elite performance, the offense missed one too many opportunities to score more points.

“There was a time not too long ago that such a victory, no matter who the opponent, would have been looked on with great favor, not just by fans, but by coaches and players as well. But not anymore,” Dasher wrote. “Thanks to head coach Kirby Smart, there’s a new standard at Georgia in which mediocrity is scorned. Saturday, the Bulldogs did not live up to those standards.

“To borrow a Southern expression taught to me by Grandma Dasher, the Bulldogs ‘fiddle-faddled’ around with Samford.”

“Bubbly” singer Colbie Caillat reacted to Stetson Bennett’s affinity for her hit song, which tops his pregame playlist each week. The two have since conversed via Instagram following Bennett’s reveal.

Dave McMahon broke down all of the major stats from the Samford game, including this shutout being the ninth since Kirby Smart took over the program in 2016.

Dasher wrote about Georgia’s red zone woes against Samford, which were frustrating but certainly fixable.

Following a seven-on-seven tournament and a private workout, the UGA coaches have cornerback Dylan Lewis (Milton/Alpharetta) high on their radar.

He also had an interception

That vision…

Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon chase after the Samford ball-carrier. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)
