The Daily Recap: Top prospect believes UGA to get TEs more involved

Here is the May 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Delp likes Monken’s offense

Tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.) said four programs are recruiting him the hardest—Georgia, South Carolina, Florida and Michigan. When it comes to Georgia, Delp likes what the home-state program has done in the last year with its offense.

Delp believes offensive coordinator Todd Monken will further look for ways to get the tight end position involved in the passing game, which has made the Bulldogs an intriguing option for him.

“They’re always a dominant team,” said Delp. “(Tight ends) coach (Todd) Hartley is awesome, I have a great relationship with him, and it’s close to home. I like the way they move their tight ends around before the ball is snapped and how they use them in different parts of the game. I think coach Monken is really starting to change that offense and the tight end is going to be a big part of it.”

Adam Friedman gave his take on where things stand with Delp, with June being a critical month with his recruitment.

“Florida is the hot team for tight ends right now so it’s not a surprise to see the Gators doing well with Delp,” Friedman said. “South Carolina’s ties to Delp’s family certainly have a strong pull. It’ll be interesting to see if the new coaching staff is able to inspire enough confidence to land his commitment. Michigan is getting their opportunity with an official visit starting on June 14.

“Georgia is doing a really good job recruiting tight ends and Delp seems to be getting closer with the other players that are already committed. The Bulldogs will need to continue their efforts to make sure the in-state prospect doesn’t end up heading to one of their neighboring states. Keep an eye on Clemson, who is supposed to get Delp for an unofficial visit on June 3, and Alabama down the stretch as well.”

Washington commits to Georgia

Over the weekend, Georgia snagged a commitment from legacy recruit Marcus Washington Jr. (Grovetown/Grovetown, Ga.) Washington’s father, Marcus Washington Sr., also played for the Bulldogs.

Washington, a class of 2023 cornerback, received an offer in late April from the Bulldogs before deciding to commit only 20 days later.

“After weighing all my options and everything, Georgia was going to be the best opportunity for me,” Washington said. “You look at all the lengthy corners they have training for the NFL right now, plus Coach (Jahmile) Addae and I have a great relationship,” Washington said. “In the SEC at Georgia, you’re going to go against the best of the best.”

Washington also held offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, N.C. State and Central Florida.

Washington’s father, who played linebacker at Georgia from 2005-09, is also Grovetown’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Prior to taking that job, Washington coached and taught at Clarke Central, which provided the younger Washington plenty of familiarity with the city of Athens.

“Up until that point, Athens is all he’s known. He still has friends he went to school with when he was a youngster that are in Athens,” Washington said. “Obviously, we’ve still got some folks still there who were there when I was UGA, Rhonda Kilpatrick (UGA assistant athletic director for academics and eligibility), Robert Miles (Director of CHAMPS/Life Skill programs), Brian Gantt (UGA Director of Player Support and Operations), so all of these folks there, when he was a kid, he was up there running around in his diaper. Now, it’s circled the wagon and come back around, you know what I mean?”

Over time, Trent Smallwood believes Washington can become the type of cornerback to control his side of the field in man coverage.

“Washington is still a little raw on the gridiron, but the tools are certainly there,” Smallwood wrote. “Marcus, who goes by MJ, has been clocked at a 4.4 in the forty-yard dash. He also accumulated 42 tackles, an interception and five pass breakups as a sophomore. With some technique work, Washington can become that lock down cornerback that can play on an island that Kirby Smart loves to have in Athens.”

Baseball: Bulldogs get needed win

Being able to get a 6-1 victory Sunday against No. 9 Florida should help Georgia’s NCAA Tournament hopes, especially with recent injuries that have occurred at pitcher and in the outfield.

“It was really a must-win and we came up with a good performance at the right time,” head coach Scott Stricklin told UGASports in a telephone interview after the game. “Bottom line is we found a way to win.”

Georgia only has four more games left this season, with Georgia Tech on Tuesday and a series against Ole Miss this weekend.

“I’ve just got done saying to the team, we’ve got to win this week. If we go 3-1 this week, we win the week and we’re a post-season team. Bottom line, Tuesday is a huge game. Georgia Tech’s RPI is really good and most likely will be a postseason team, so getting a road win would be really huge,” he said. “Then Ole Miss, I hope it’s a sold-out, raucous crowd. I hope our fans come out and really give us a great atmosphere.”

Graduated