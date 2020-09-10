UGASports - The Daily Recap: Top DT loves UGA, Campbell's growth at CB

Here is the Sept. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Smith can see himself as a Georgia Bulldog

Jake Reuse traveled down to Houma, Louisiana, to interview Maason Smith, the nation’s top-ranked defensive tackle. Smith spoke about Georgia’s recruitment and if he could see himself committing to the Bulldogs, especially since he’s in the middle of LSU country.

"I've always known (Georgia is) a very good program,” Smith said. “The last five years I don't even remember how many times they played in the SEC Championship. It's usually them versus Alabama, LSU, or Auburn every year," Smith said. "I've always liked Georgia since they offered me, but it was never the bigger picture. I've never seen myself as a Georgia Bulldog, but now I can see myself definitely as one. Just with that, the relationship has been better, and better, and better.

"I talk with the coaches almost every day. So once you talk to somebody like that, you're obviously going to see the good things about them, and just always talk about them. I talk about them all the time."

Smith also commented on how Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has handled social justice issues with his team, sharing a recent conversation the two had with one another.

"Another thing about Coach Smart—some of these coaches, I'm not going to say any names—some of them though, with the Black Lives Matters stuff, they don't really handle it as well,” Smith said. “I think he's been handling it very well, and that speaks to me, being a young black man. He tells me all the time, 'I've got you, if you've got me.' So, it's a very good relationship with stuff like that. And I think that's a great trait that he has, that some other coaches don't have.”

Campbell a more confident player

Georgia junior cornerback Tyson Campbell said he’s a much more confident football player now that he’s had two years of experience under his belt.

“I think I’ve matured so much as a player from coming here being young, not really knowing the defense,” Campbell said. “As the coaches developed us on defense, especially with experience through the game, I’ve been able to develop mentally—as far as getting my IQ better in football—and also becoming stronger, faster, the whole nine yards of becoming a better athlete.”

Playing well during the 2019 season, Campbell then suffered a turf toe injury that set him back a few weeks. Campbell has recovered and is expecting a big year in 2020.

“Last year was tough, but Mr. Ron (head athletic trainer Ron Courson) and his whole training staff have helped me and healed me,” Campbell said. “They made sure that if I was going to be on the field, I was 100 percent ready, and I thank them for that.”

Morrissette’s return leads to major offers

De’Nylon Morrissette moved back to Georgia to play his junior season of high school. He was previously living in Maryland, a state postponed the football season this fall, which prompted his move.

Morrissette, a class of 2022 recruit, enrolled at Brookwood and is playing receiver. The three-star prospect has seen a sudden rise now that he’s able to keep playing. Last week, Morrissette recorded 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Dacula.

"During the game, Arkansas and Georgia Tech offered,” Morrissette said. “After that, over the last few days, I have gotten offers from Minnesota, Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Penn State and South Carolina.

"I did not see it happening like this. It has just been crazy."

While Georgia was one of the schools to offer, Alabama holds an early lead.

"I couldn't believe I got the Alabama offer," said Morrissette. "That was huge for me. I grew up a big Alabama fan, so I had to ask twice to make sure I had that one. My whole family is from Alabama, so it was either Auburn or Alabama growing up, and I was Alabama. It was (my) dream school, so to get that offer was big for me. I got to talk to coach Charles Kelly and I am definitely looking at Alabama."

However, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Morrissette’s teammate at Brookwood, will likely be in his ear about the Bulldogs.

"I hear a 'Go Dawgs' from Marquis every day," Morrissette said. "He has been on me every day since I got the Georgia offer. He lets me hear about Georgia for sure."

Simmons: Williams’ ranking is too low

Chad Simmons wrote about class of 2022 defensive lineman Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus) and stated that he believes his No. 51 ranking is too low at the moment.

Williams holds offers from Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and others already, which shows how wanted he is among big-time programs nationally.

Williams explained where he is in his recruitment.

"It is about halftime for me in recruiting,” Williams said. “I am about at the halfway point, maybe about to start the third quarter. I am working to get it down to 10 schools in the next few months. I am probably going to be at that point by January 1, then move forward from there.

"I will continue to build relationships, I will watch teams play this fall, I will learn all I can about the programs and then get my list down to 10. That is my next goal."

McGee talks ‘RBU’

Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee offered up his thoughts on the program being considered “RBU” due to its propensity of putting running backs into the NFL.

“It’s a very, very high standard in our room that was established long before me being here,” McGee said. “Our kids kind of take that personally, and they show it every single day with the way they prepare and practice. We as coaches always try to make practice a lot harder than games. If you can make it through practice, day in and day out, you’re going to be really prepared for a game.”

Of note, McGee also said he would like to one day lead his own college program.

“I definitely have aspirations to be a head coach, but right now my whole focus is on doing the best job I can for the University of Georgia this season, and kind of letting things fall where they may when those times and opportunities present themselves,” McGee said. “But I’m totally happy being the running backs coach at Georgia and having the best running back job in the country. We’ve got a high standard, and our guys are going to live up to that standard.”

