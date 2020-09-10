UGASports - The Daily Recap: Top DT loves UGA, Campbell's growth at CB

The Daily Recap: Top DT loves UGA, Campbell's growth at CB
Here is the Sept. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Smith can see himself as a Georgia Bulldog
Jake Reuse traveled down to Houma, Louisiana, to interview Maason Smith, the nation’s top-ranked defensive tackle. Smith spoke about Georgia’s recruitment and if he could see himself committing to the Bulldogs, especially since he’s in the middle of LSU country.
"I've always known (Georgia is) a very good program,” Smith said. “The last five years I don't even remember how many times they played in the SEC Championship. It's usually them versus Alabama, LSU, or Auburn every year," Smith said. "I've always liked Georgia since they offered me, but it was never the bigger picture. I've never seen myself as a Georgia Bulldog, but now I can see myself definitely as one. Just with that, the relationship has been better, and better, and better.
"I talk with the coaches almost every day. So once you talk to somebody like that, you're obviously going to see the good things about them, and just always talk about them. I talk about them all the time."
Smith also commented on how Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has handled social justice issues with his team, sharing a recent conversation the two had with one another.
"Another thing about Coach Smart—some of these coaches, I'm not going to say any names—some of them though, with the Black Lives Matters stuff, they don't really handle it as well,” Smith said. “I think he's been handling it very well, and that speaks to me, being a young black man. He tells me all the time, 'I've got you, if you've got me.' So, it's a very good relationship with stuff like that. And I think that's a great trait that he has, that some other coaches don't have.”
Campbell a more confident player
Georgia junior cornerback Tyson Campbell said he’s a much more confident football player now that he’s had two years of experience under his belt.
“I think I’ve matured so much as a player from coming here being young, not really knowing the defense,” Campbell said. “As the coaches developed us on defense, especially with experience through the game, I’ve been able to develop mentally—as far as getting my IQ better in football—and also becoming stronger, faster, the whole nine yards of becoming a better athlete.”
Playing well during the 2019 season, Campbell then suffered a turf toe injury that set him back a few weeks. Campbell has recovered and is expecting a big year in 2020.
“Last year was tough, but Mr. Ron (head athletic trainer Ron Courson) and his whole training staff have helped me and healed me,” Campbell said. “They made sure that if I was going to be on the field, I was 100 percent ready, and I thank them for that.”
Morrissette’s return leads to major offers
De’Nylon Morrissette moved back to Georgia to play his junior season of high school. He was previously living in Maryland, a state postponed the football season this fall, which prompted his move.
Morrissette, a class of 2022 recruit, enrolled at Brookwood and is playing receiver. The three-star prospect has seen a sudden rise now that he’s able to keep playing. Last week, Morrissette recorded 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Dacula.
"During the game, Arkansas and Georgia Tech offered,” Morrissette said. “After that, over the last few days, I have gotten offers from Minnesota, Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Penn State and South Carolina.
"I did not see it happening like this. It has just been crazy."
While Georgia was one of the schools to offer, Alabama holds an early lead.
"I couldn't believe I got the Alabama offer," said Morrissette. "That was huge for me. I grew up a big Alabama fan, so I had to ask twice to make sure I had that one. My whole family is from Alabama, so it was either Auburn or Alabama growing up, and I was Alabama. It was (my) dream school, so to get that offer was big for me. I got to talk to coach Charles Kelly and I am definitely looking at Alabama."
However, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Morrissette’s teammate at Brookwood, will likely be in his ear about the Bulldogs.
"I hear a 'Go Dawgs' from Marquis every day," Morrissette said. "He has been on me every day since I got the Georgia offer. He lets me hear about Georgia for sure."
Simmons: Williams’ ranking is too low
Chad Simmons wrote about class of 2022 defensive lineman Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus) and stated that he believes his No. 51 ranking is too low at the moment.
Williams holds offers from Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and others already, which shows how wanted he is among big-time programs nationally.
Williams explained where he is in his recruitment.
"It is about halftime for me in recruiting,” Williams said. “I am about at the halfway point, maybe about to start the third quarter. I am working to get it down to 10 schools in the next few months. I am probably going to be at that point by January 1, then move forward from there.
"I will continue to build relationships, I will watch teams play this fall, I will learn all I can about the programs and then get my list down to 10. That is my next goal."
McGee talks ‘RBU’
Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee offered up his thoughts on the program being considered “RBU” due to its propensity of putting running backs into the NFL.
“It’s a very, very high standard in our room that was established long before me being here,” McGee said. “Our kids kind of take that personally, and they show it every single day with the way they prepare and practice. We as coaches always try to make practice a lot harder than games. If you can make it through practice, day in and day out, you’re going to be really prepared for a game.”
Of note, McGee also said he would like to one day lead his own college program.
“I definitely have aspirations to be a head coach, but right now my whole focus is on doing the best job I can for the University of Georgia this season, and kind of letting things fall where they may when those times and opportunities present themselves,” McGee said. “But I’m totally happy being the running backs coach at Georgia and having the best running back job in the country. We’ve got a high standard, and our guys are going to live up to that standard.”
Back in business
The Dawgs are Back In Business 💼#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/K5vGpPPVu8— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 8, 2020
New offer for class of 2022 prospect E’Marion Harris
Excited to announce I’ve been offered by @GeorgiaFootball @KirbySmartUGA @Senator_Pride @ElliottHarrisS1 @BMop25 pic.twitter.com/Djeubt95nz— E’Marion Harris (@EMarionHarris1) September 10, 2020
The standard
The Practice Standard 😤— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 10, 2020
OL and DL bring the intensity every day 🔥#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/9gat9uDcGg
Toumani Camara and the championship belt
#DawgoftheWeek x @toomany_buckets#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/IdrzCFfRgI— Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) September 9, 2020
Threads to check
@SmartphoneDawg believes the UGA defense will significantly help an offense replacing a lot of starters with good field position.
@ColaDawg21 posted a poll: If UGA is only able to beat Alabama or Florida this year, who would you want it to be?
Outside the Vent
If the Pac-12 returns or plays in the spring, another Oregon player will not participate.
How Luke Fickell is building an unlikely power at Cincinnati.
After 48 positive Covid-19 tests, Penn State sports are temporarily on hold.
The Baylor-Louisiana Tech game has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak after Hurricane Laura.
Colorado became the first school to sign a deal with a sports betting company.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852