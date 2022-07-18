The Daily Recap: Time to monitor UGA's interest in Richard Young

Here is the July 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Where does UGA turn at RB?

In what was quite a surprise, the nation’s top running back, Justice Haynes (Buford/Buford, Ga.), announced his commitment to Alabama over Georgia and Ohio State. Haynes was thought to be a Georgia lean for quite some time before Sunday’s decision.

Although Haynes announced his pledge to Alabama, Georgia is likely to stop recruiting him. Even so, the Bulldogs will turn their attention to other options at running back.

An option Georgia may start heavily considering is Richard Young (Lehigh/Lehigh Acres, Fla.), the nation’s second-ranked player at the position. Trent Smallwood wrote that this recruitment could pick back up between the two parties.

“The Haynes commitment could push this domino back towards Georgia's way,” Smallwood wrote. “The Bulldogs once led for the No. 2 nationally rated running back but Alabama started to get some momentum here following visits. This is one to monitor in the upcoming weeks.”

Bowles commits

While missing out on Haynes was a bummer for the Bulldogs, they were still able to secure a commitment from a major defender over the weekend

Linebacker Troy Bowles (Jesuit/Tampa, Fla.) revealed his pledge to the Bulldogs on Saturday, giving the program yet another highly sought-after recruit at the position.

“(Co-defensive coordinator Glenn) Schumann is really making his mark on the recruiting trail,” Blayne Gilmer wrote. “With the addition of Bowles, Georgia now has three inside linebacker commits in the Class of 2023. Bowles joins CJ Allen and recently flipped former Michigan Wolverine commit Raylen Wilson. As impressive as this haul is on its own, it's even more impressive considering it comes on the heels of impressive classes in 2021 and 2022.”

Bowles’ commitment came on the heels of an impressive showing at the Future 50 event at IMG Academy.

“The camp atmosphere is not always setup for linebackers to succeed, but the odd opportunities can show a different side and versatility if a player rises to the challenge,” Nick Harris and Ryan Wright wrote. “For Bowles, he impressed with his athleticism during drills but wowed covering receivers during the 7-on-7 event Saturday afternoon. Corners and safeties have trouble keeping up with Zachariah Branch, so it was cool seeing Bowles be able to do the same during their one-time matchup.”

Film review

Smallwood broke down Bowles’ film to examine the type of player Georgia is adding to its linebacking unit.

“When looking for a total package at the inside linebacker position, Bowles would be a good prospect to start with,” Smallwood wrote. “He has the size and ability to stuff the run on early downs while also showing the speed and coverage ability to stay with running backs and tight ends in passing downs. His ability to blitz off the edge or in the middle also molds well with what Georgia likes to do on the defensive side of the ball.”

Top returning Bulldogs

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins continued their series looking at the best returning Georgia players based on their 2021 Pro Football Focus grades.

At Nos. 9 and 8 are receiver Ladd McConkey and inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.