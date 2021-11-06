The Daily Recap: Three keys for Georgia against Missouri

Here is the Nov. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Three keys to the game

Anthony Dasher listed his three keys to Saturday’s game between Georgia and Missouri, with the Bulldogs entering the contest 37.5-point favorites.

Dasher’s keys are the following:

Just continue to get better: Smart talks all the time about the need for the team to keep an upward trajectory, so look for the Bulldogs to iron out some of the offensive issues they endured last week against Florida. Could we finally see JT Daniels for the first time since the first quarter against Vanderbilt?

Stay healthy: The Bulldogs have already had their share of injuries. Staying as healthy as possible at this point in the year will be imperative to Georgia’s post-season plans.

Be versatile: Smart often takes about taking what the opposing defense gives. Considering Missouri has the league’s worst rush defense, you can bet Bulldog running backs will get a lot of work. That said, Georgia does not need to neglect the passing game.

Staff predictions

Once again, everyone at UGASports.com predicted the Bulldogs will win. Dayne Young predicted Georgia to cruise to a nice 69-0 victory.

“Georgia is honoring Mark Richt at this game. Growing up in the Richt era, those 15 years of SEC football are foundational to me,” Young wrote. “In 2015, Missouri: 6, Georgia: 9. Nice. A game with five field goals is largely forgotten to many. It’s among my favorite games ever. That day, my now-wife met my family for the first time. I worked for local tv from the sidelines. She sat in the stands with my brother and parents. In honor of that personally monumental day paired with admiration for Coach Richt.”

Salyer to miss time

Georgia will be without offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he recovers from a foot injury. The expectation is that he will miss up to two games. Although no fracture or break is involved, Salyer was spotted wearing a walking boot.

With Salyer out against Missouri, Broderick Jones is expected to start in his place.

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood broke down this week’s matchups using the Pro Football Focus individual grades for both Georgia and Missouri. A prime matchup on offense appears to be with Georgia’s tight ends against Missouri’s safeties. Darnell Washington has a 92.8 rating and Brock Bowers has a 88.5 rating. Meanwhile, Missouri safeties Jalani Williams (66.1) and Jaylon Carlies (63.3) have not produced similar grades.

“Since returning from injury, Darnell Washington has hauled in all five of his targets for 103 yards,” Smallwood wrote. “True freshman Brock Bowers has caught 26 of his 33 targets for 454 yards and six touchdowns. This is a mismatch against the Tigers defense and would love to see Todd Monken feature both of these guys on Saturday.”

