The Daily Recap: 'This is the closest this team has been'
Here is the Sept. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
‘Something special’
Three games into the 2021 season, Georgia’s football team has shown the early makings of putting together a season to remember. In fact, at least one player said he hasn’t seen he and his teammates buy in at the level they are currently at.
Linebacker Quay Walker said the Georgia roster became a tight-knit bunch leading into the year.
“We definitely feed off each other, seeing someone else make a play. It hypes us up just to see another guy make a play,” Walker said. “This is the closest this team has been since I’ve been here. We’re close as a whole team. It’s something special about it, to be honest with you.”
Defensive tackle Jordan Davis said head coach Kirby Smart made a great effort in having players break out into different skull sessions during the offseason and preseason to further camaraderie.
“That’s one of the big positives over this year. People come and go, but the experience is still the same. We want to be sure we play our lights-out defense every week,” Davis said. “We have to get better. But it’s one of those things where it’s more enjoyable this time around, because you truly know your brother, and you know who you’re playing with. That’s one of the biggest things for this year.”
Speaking of connections
Over the past year, quarterback JT Daniels said he’s happy and grateful for the rapport he has been able to build with his teammates.
“When I look back, I see a lot of growth on my part, significantly in terms of my leadership, my ability to build a connection with the whole team. I think I’ve gotten better in that. I think I’ve gotten better in understanding the game of football,” Daniels said. “In terms of what’s left, I’m just going to keep taking it week to week. I always have, always will. That’s a big emphasis for us. Right now, I’m just focused on Vanderbilt and not worried about what comes after that.”
The first obvious sign of Daniels’ emerging as a team leader came when a handful of players accompanied him to California during the offseason for a throwing session. Running back Kenny McIntosh said Daniels has done a great job of becoming the team’s go-to leader.
“He tells us what we have to get done in the huddle, lets us know all of our assignments,” McIntosh said. “He lets us know to go out there and play as hard as we can, and be prepared. He’s that type of guy to carry the team in any way he wants to.”
Spurlin dominates as a player and recruiter
Blayne Gilmer caught up with tight end commit Pearce Spurlin (South Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Calif.), who caught 13 passes for 318 yards last Friday. In addition to his stellar junior high school season, Spurlin has been putting in the work to get other prospects to commit to Georgia. Spurlin explained why he’s doing his part to help add to the recruiting class.
Updated leaderboard
Jed May put together the latest UGA recruiting leaderboard, which features some familiar faces at the top. It also includes an updates on linebacker Enai White (Imhotep Institute Charter School/Philadelphia) and offensive guard Earnest Greene (St. John Bosco/Bellflower, Calif.).
Shining in the NFL
Keep grinding
Favorite for the Ray Guy Award?
Outside the Vent
North Carolina landed a commitment from a Rivals250 running back.
Is Clemson no longer considered the next Alabama of college football?
Arkansas’ game against Texas A&M has potential to be program-changing.
Lane Kiffin follows only one person on Instagram and that’s Arch Manning.
