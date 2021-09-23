The Daily Recap: 'This is the closest this team has been'

Here is the Sept. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

‘Something special’

Three games into the 2021 season, Georgia’s football team has shown the early makings of putting together a season to remember. In fact, at least one player said he hasn’t seen he and his teammates buy in at the level they are currently at.

Linebacker Quay Walker said the Georgia roster became a tight-knit bunch leading into the year.

“We definitely feed off each other, seeing someone else make a play. It hypes us up just to see another guy make a play,” Walker said. “This is the closest this team has been since I’ve been here. We’re close as a whole team. It’s something special about it, to be honest with you.”

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis said head coach Kirby Smart made a great effort in having players break out into different skull sessions during the offseason and preseason to further camaraderie.

“That’s one of the big positives over this year. People come and go, but the experience is still the same. We want to be sure we play our lights-out defense every week,” Davis said. “We have to get better. But it’s one of those things where it’s more enjoyable this time around, because you truly know your brother, and you know who you’re playing with. That’s one of the biggest things for this year.”

Speaking of connections

Over the past year, quarterback JT Daniels said he’s happy and grateful for the rapport he has been able to build with his teammates.

“When I look back, I see a lot of growth on my part, significantly in terms of my leadership, my ability to build a connection with the whole team. I think I’ve gotten better in that. I think I’ve gotten better in understanding the game of football,” Daniels said. “In terms of what’s left, I’m just going to keep taking it week to week. I always have, always will. That’s a big emphasis for us. Right now, I’m just focused on Vanderbilt and not worried about what comes after that.”

The first obvious sign of Daniels’ emerging as a team leader came when a handful of players accompanied him to California during the offseason for a throwing session. Running back Kenny McIntosh said Daniels has done a great job of becoming the team’s go-to leader.

“He tells us what we have to get done in the huddle, lets us know all of our assignments,” McIntosh said. “He lets us know to go out there and play as hard as we can, and be prepared. He’s that type of guy to carry the team in any way he wants to.”