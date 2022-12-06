Here is the Dec. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Bennett's a Heisman finalist

What a ride it has been.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on back in 2017, is one of four Heisman Trophy finalists. Alongside USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan and Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Bennett will attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York this Saturday.

“I don’t even know what to think right now. We have a lot of good players who make me look good. It’s special. This honor is all about my teammates and this team. I wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have the team that we have. This honor is for them,” Bennett said in a statement. “I understand what Coach (Kirby) Smart means when he says that success comes to those who don’t look for it or are too busy working to look for it. I have never thought about the Heisman. I just wanted to play quarterback at Georgia. I just wanted to play football.

"I’m thinking of the players and people who have been in this with me. Regardless of who wins, it’s a huge honor to be in this group. The wideouts, tight ends, running backs, offensive line, defense, coaches – I wouldn’t have this opportunity without them so a ton of gratitude for them.”

Bennett also won the Burlsworth Trophy on Monday, which is given to the nation's best player who began his career as a walk-on.

Keeping an eye on the transfer portal

With players able to put their names in the transfer portal, Georgia is certainly among the teams looking to see if any top-tier talent will become available.

“We've had successful guys come from the portal, and we'll continue to utilize the portal. It would be foolish to think that you could be successful in college football and not evaluate and look through the portal,” head coach Kirby Smart said Sunday. “But you have to be smart what you bring into your program, especially if you want to keep a dynamic, the culture we like to keep.”

Smart pointed out he wants to make sure players in the portal are cultural fits just as much as they would help improve Georgia's play on the field.

“I want to be sure you understand I'm not saying that we don't recruit the portal. I'm saying that we just did not have anyone last year that we got,” Smart said. “We certainly are always going to look and shape it and make sure kids fit our culture. That's why to me it's so critical now in recruiting to evaluate more players because you may get the guy on rebound, and you'd better know a better history than just what somebody calls and tells you about him.”

