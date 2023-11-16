Here is the Nov. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Is the third time the charm?

Earlier this week, Georgia’s offensive line was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. This honor goes to the team with the most outstanding offensive line.

The past two years, this award has gone to Michigan, which irked many Georgia players at the time.

Defensive lineman Zion Logue said the offensive line should be vying for a three-peat with this award.

"Well, they should be a three-time Joe Moore winner, so I'm just going to throw that out there. Those guys, they really pride themselves on that,” Logue said. “On being the best offensive line in the country, which I believe. Like I said, they're very competitive, a very tight-knit group. They're going to work their tails off every day. They're going to give you everything they have on Saturdays, and I wouldn't rather have a better group of guys on my side."

The other Joe Moore Award semifinalists are Florida State, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

Johnson flips

Four-star defensive end Nasir Johnson announced that he has flipped his commitment from Florida to Georgia. Johnson did so after visiting Georgia for the program’s 52-17 blowout over Ole Miss.

Last month, Johnson told UGASports.com that the Georgia staff views him as an athlete of the defensive line who can play multiple positions up front.

"They lose three different D-linemen in my position so I can come in as a true freshman and start, or get playing time at least," Johnson said. "But, you know, wherever I go, I’m planning on making a big impact."

