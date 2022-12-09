Here is the Dec. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Advantage, unicorn

Darnell Washington is the most unique player in all of college football.

At 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, his size approaches offensive tackle status. Yet he has enough speed to run routes as a wide receiver. His length allows him to high point passes over defenders. He is beyond excellent as a run blocker.

While Brock Bowers has received the bulk of the passes at the position, Washington has a chance to be a first-round draft pick based on his traits at the tight end position. And as Anthony Dasher noted, Washington could prove to be one of Georgia's greatest advantages in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ohio State.

"Teams are just not able to match his size and athleticism on the edge, and the Buckeyes are not expected to be an exception," Dasher wrote. "The question for Ohio State is, can they find ways to scheme around what Washington does? While we’re finally seeing the Las Vegas native play the kind of role in the receiving game everyone envisioned, it’s what Washington does as a blocker while essentially serving as an extra offensive lineman that really makes the running game go.

"Considering the Buckeyes allowed Michigan to rush for 252 yards, Washington figures to be an integral part in what Georgia hopes will be an effective offensive performance."

Bowers wins the Mackey Award

Speaking of Georgia's unicorns, Bowers won the Mackey Award on Thursday night. This honor goes to the nation's top tight end.

This season, Bowers has caught 52 passes for 726 yards and six touchdowns. he also has six carries for 93 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Milton's picking up steam

Running back Kendall Milton has played some of his best football over the past two weeks. In the SEC Championship against LSU, Milton totaled eight carries for 113 yards. Milton said he's stayed the course throughout the year to get to this point as he figures to play a more prominent role in the running back rotation in the College Football Playoff.

"Even coming up as a freshman, as a sophomore, I knew it was all about trusting the process," Milton said. "At a school like this, we’re always going to have five-star, four-star running backs coming in back-to-back to back. At a certain point, you’ve kind of just got to wait your turn. At the end of the day, everybody’s going to get their turn."

UGASports Live