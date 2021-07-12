The Daily Recap: The three to watch in Walter Nolen's top five

Here is the July 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Top three of the final five

Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen (St. Benedict/Cordova, Tenn.) announced his top five programs over the weekend, which included Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Alabama and Tennessee. However, Trent Smallwood, in an insider update posted on the Dawgvent, stated his opinion that three of those teams are the true contenders remaining.

As for fellow five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.), it remains a two-team race, with programs worried about the other’s dogged pursuit.

Why Sept. 4 is the most important recruiting day

A lot has been made about July 22, which is the day that both running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.) and edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton (McDonogh/Owings Mills, Md.) are committing.

However, Blayne Gilmer argued that Sept. 4—the day Georgia opens its season against Clemson—has greater importance when it comes to UGA recruiting.

“The fact is that there are many Georgia targets, at both the wide receiver and tight end positions, who are looking to the Sept. 4 performance as a litmus test,” Gilmer wrote. “Prospects are wondering if Georgia is truly going to look like an explosive, efficient offense."

Starks to enroll early

Following the first half of the school year, athlete Malaki Starks (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.) said he plans to enroll early at Georgia. Starks said he has been told he will begin his collegiate career at either safety or star. Given that head coach Kirby Smart was a safety in college, Starks loves the idea of playing this position at Georgia.

"That’s huge because when you go to a meeting and your head coach is in that same meeting room with you, and he’s doing the same drills with you every day, it’s crazy," Starks said.

Telander hoping for UGA offer

Thus far, linebacker Jeremiah Telander (North Hall/Gainesville, Ga.) has picked up scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Memphis. However, he recently visited Georgia, with the coaching staff stating that they want to see some more game film before extending an offer his way.

That stated, Telander said that linebackers coach Glenn Schumann was complimentary of his game.

"He likes that as a middle linebacker, how athletic I am," Telander said. "In college, you’re going to have to drop back in pass (coverage) a lot. You can’t be stiff as a linebacker. Just flipping the hips and being athletic."

