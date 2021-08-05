The Daily Recap: 'The Riddler' keeps everyone guessing

Here is the Aug. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Questions abound with Shaw

Five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.) has a lot of people guessing about the next stage of his career. In fact, Jed May put together a 3-2-1 Recruiting Report that mentioned some possibilities for Shaw’s recruitment.

It’s all over the place for the time being.

​​”From here on out, Travis Shaw’s new nickname is ‘The Riddler,’” May wrote. “The five-star defensive tackle from North Carolina has us asking more questions than my disappointed dad when I brought home report cards.One source heard from Shaw’s high school coach that it’s a race between North Carolina and Clemson. Another said Shaw is choosing between North Carolina and Georgia. There have been reports that North Carolina A&T hasn’t been totally dismissed.

“What in the Wide World of Sports is going on here? A writer from another Rivals site planned to ask Shaw that very question. When she arrived at Shaw’s high school, coaches told her Shaw couldn’t be there that day due to a family emergency. He also is dealing with an injury and hasn’t been cleared to play yet, and he might not be for a few more weeks.”

As it pertains to a separate five-star prospect, Georgia may be sitting in a great position based on a clue from a recent visit. This recruit and his family bought $500 at a UGA fan shop in Downtown Athens.

That doesn’t sound like a family looking to cheer for their son elsewhere.

However, since this is a post on the Dawgvent, it is only available to UGASports subscribers. Please subscribe today and receive the first year at only $20.21.

Insider notes

Blayne Gilmer compiled some insider notes from Georgia’s recent recruiting cookout. Gilmer wrote that Georgia’s coaching staff paid close attention to defensive end CJ Madden Jr. and defensive tackle Shone Washington (Warren Easton Senior/New Orleans).

“Madden, who is widely expected to become a Bulldog, and Washington each received a lot of attention from the coaching staff per attendees of the event. Lanning, Smart, and Muschamp all spent time with Madden and Washington was surrounded most that day by Tray Scott and Cortez Hankton. Washington also got his opportunity to talk things over with Smart as well.

“Defensive tackle and edge defender are each spots at which Georgia needs to build depth in going forward and it appears that Washington and Madden, respectively, are being honed in on to do so for Georgia in the Class of 2022. Madden is the closer of the two to a commitment, but Washington is definitely serious about Georgia with a trip from New Orleans to Charlotte planned on Sept. 4 to take in the Georgia versus Clemson game with his trainer and coach Clyde Alexander.”

No. 2

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins noted that quarterback JT Daniels is the second-best returning player on Georgia’s roster, at least based on his Pro Football Focus grade from 2020.

Daniels earned an 88.3 overall grade, which included 87.4 passing grade. Daniels compiled the numbers for this grade in four starts.

"The best thing JT Daniels brought to Georgia's offense was the ability and willingness to attack the field with big plays vertically," Young wrote. "Georgia has lagged behind in explosive passing while college football has become more about aerial playmaking than ever before. Daniels brings the vision and arm strength needed to give receivers a chance to score over the top."

"Obviously, I often discuss scheme and the numbers behind a certain play, player or trend," Rollins wrote. "We’ve done enough of that this offseason, including the links above, when it comes to Daniels. It’s time to look at his play from a big picture perspective. Overall, his play over the final four games, especially compared to the struggles seen at the position in the first six games, give the Bulldogs something every fan craves for in an upcoming season: hope."

Unpredictable

Gilmer wrote on who he deemed are the five most unpredictable recruits remaining in this year’s class. Among Gilmer’s list is defensive tackle Walter Nolen (Powell/Powell, Tenn.).

“Nolen has now moved to Powell, Tennessee, just outside of Knoxville,” Gilmer wote. “This is a big boost for Tennessee. (Texas) A&M is all over Nolen as well. He attended the Aggies BBQ and Pool Party last weekend. Georgia appeared to have momentum at the end of June with the scavenger hunt, but that appears to have faded. However, this is a recruitment that will be very, well, eventful before it's all said and done.

Rumors vs. Facts