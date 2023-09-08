Here is the Sept. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Not originally planned

As you may recall, this week was supposed to be Georgia’s trip to Oklahoma. However, with the Sooners coming to the SEC next year, the home and home series couldn’t be completed as planned, and therefore this game was called off.

The Bulldogs booked Ball State to come to Sanford Stadium instead. Anthony Dasher wrote that while there is some disappointment in not playing Oklahoma, getting a second tune-up before South Carolina serves a solid purpose.

“This was supposed to be the weekend that Georgia traveled to Oklahoma for a highly anticipated game against the Sooners. However, that game went by the wayside when the SEC pulled the plug due to Oklahoma and Texas joining the league a year early in 2024,” Dasher wrote. “Thus, Georgia was unable to complete what would have been a home-and-home series due for completion in 2031. While the fact Ball State will be the replacement may qualify as a letdown for many Bulldog fans, truthfully, having another game for sharpening purposes before next week’s SEC opener against South Carolina is probably not a bad idea.

“There are areas of offense the Bulldogs will look to improve from last week, despite scoring 41 points and rolling up 559 total yards. Ditto for the defense, which will look to create more havoc and force more turnovers than it did in the opener against UT-Martin.”

Three keys to victory

Dasher noted three keys to victory for Georgia against Ball State, although it mostly comes down to limiting mistakes against the MAC opponent.

Start quicker offensively: Georgia fans were perturbed when the Bulldogs did not start off the game as efficiently as many thought that they would. Although Kirby Smart did not seem too concerned when speaking about the offense this week, there’s little doubt a faster offensive start would be welcome against the Cardinals.

Create more havoc: Georgia only recorded one sack and caused one turnover (Kyron Jones 26-yard Pick 6). Per Smart, UT-Martin averaged only 2.1 seconds getting the ball to its receivers, which made it tougher on defenders to get to the ball. Nevertheless, the Bulldogs did not reach their havoc goal and will look to change that on Saturday.

Start tying up loose ends: There’s a lot about football that the average fan does not see by watching the game: little mistakes with alignment, tackling angles, blocking schemes, etc., that can mean the difference in a play being successful or not. Cleaning those types of things up will be a focus against Ball State.

Score predictions

Last week, Georgia failed to cover a massive spread that opened at 47.5 points and ballooned to over 50. This week, the Bulldogs are 43.5-point favorites. Can they cover as a big favorite against Ball State?

Lance McCurley believes so.

“I think Georgia's offense comes out with something to prove,” he predicted. “The Bulldogs' defense also won't miss a beat.”

McCurley is also predicting that Georgia goes over 2.5 field goals as well.

