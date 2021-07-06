The Daily Recap: The 'must have' receiver UGA is recruiting hard

Here is the July 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

‘Must-have’ receiver

Of all the receivers Georgia is recruiting, the only one to lock in an official visit is Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.). Blayne Gilmer wrote just how important Greene is for the Georgia recruiting class of 2022.

“Andre Greene Jr. has been a major priority for Georgia for quite a while,” Gilmer wrote. “The Virginia native is the only receiver target remaining that has made an official visit to Athens at his point. Sources have categorized Greene Jr. as a "must-have" prospect in the Class of 2022. Clemson and North Carolina are going to be major threats to Georgia here. Greene Jr. is a very self-aware young man and is taking his time with the decision. He hopes to take more visits in July and possibly the fall.

“Greene Jr. has the ability to create separation at the last second when the ball is arriving and controls his body extremely well with the ball in the air. With Luther Burden currently committed elsewhere, it is safe to say that there is no one remaining in the class that is currently uncommitted that Georgia would like to sign more than Greene Jr.”

Gilmer also wrote important notes on seven other receivers Georgia is recruiting. One of those receivers is Shazz Preston (St. James/St. James, La.).

“Shazz Preston made a multi-day unofficial visit to Georgia in June,” Gilmer wrote. “Preston's father has told UGASports that Georgia was very blunt about where things stand in terms of their view with the receiver from Louisiana. Head coach Kirby Smart explained that there are typically 12 receivers that Georgia put ‘above the line’ as receivers they'll take in their program starting out.

‘Coach Smart told us we’re gonna fight like hell to land some of those 12 kids,’ Preston said. ‘He did tell us, 'You're one of the kids that, whenever you wanna commit, it’s there for you.'

“Georgia will be battling LSU, Texas, and USC for Preston is seems. Being from Louisiana, it's always tough to pull those prospects away from LSU. However, the Preston family has a long relationship with Georgia wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton, also a Louisiana native.”

Shanahan recaps Georgia visit

Following his visit, offensive tackle TJ Shanahan (Timber Creek/Orlando, Fla.) described his time on Georgia’s campus as “awesome.”

“Great. Coach (Matt) Luke is a very personable guy, approachable as well,” Shanahan said. “A great coach in my eyes and I could definitely see myself playing for him.”

Sanker’s early standouts

Class of 2023 offensive tackle Madden Sanker (South Paulding/Douglasville, Ga.) has received 10 scholarship offers with three standing out.

Those programs are Georgia, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

“It’s obvious I like Georgia,” Sanker said. “I like the coaching staff. They’re definitely up toward the top of my list. Virginia Tech has been really close. I like coach (Vance) Vice a lot. Georgia Tech would be up there. We went on a visit on June 14 and we were really impressed. We liked coach (Brent) Key and coach (Geoff) Collins’ vision so that would probably be top three right there.”

Scouting Georgia Tech

Anthony Dasher spoke with GoJackets.com’s Kelly Quinlan about how Georgia Tech looks entering the 2021 season. Quinlan explained where things stand with Collins as he enters his third season with the program.

"It is sort of an interesting question,” Quinlan said. “He inherited a weird team that had some major holes due to a variety of factors. The biggest issues were the lines of scrimmage where they had offensive linemen built for a very specific system (Paul Johnson's option) that didn't translate well, and then on the defensive side, they had basically just two players with real game experience on the defensive line. Digging out of that, along with having to completely rebuild the quarterback room from square one, led to some subpar to mediocre results. The roster has turned over heading into year three, and the talent level is improving. The expectations for 2021 will be a bowl game and more competitive performances against the three bigger names on the schedule: Clemson, UGA, and Notre Dame. Obviously, the Bulldogs and the Tigers have beaten them like an FCS team since Collins arrived, so they need to be competitive in those games again."

Georgia offers Jayden Gibson