The Daily Recap: The most 'physically talented' UGA OLB

Freshman outside linebackers to watch

Anthony Dasher continued to preview Georgia’s position groups heading into spring practice by taking a look at the outside linebackers. While Nolan Smith and Robert Beal are the top two returners at the position, Dasher also took a look at the freshmen at the position.

Among those is Marvin Jones Jr., who Dasher described as someone to keep an early eye on this spring.

“The son of the former NFL standout could be the most physically talented of the group,” Dasher wrote. “Although he’s still a little bit raw, the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder has all the tools to be great. For those wondering about fellow early enrollee Mykel Williams, he’s expected to also see reps at defensive end where he, too, could make an early impact.

“Two other freshmen, C.J. Madden and Darrius Smith, are also listed as outside linebackers, although both are expected to see most of their action initially on special teams. Madden will miss the spring after undergoing labrum surgery. He is expected to be ready for the start of fall camp.”

Where do the 2021 Bulldogs rank?

Almost two full months removed from Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama, Patrick Garbin ranked this team compared to the other greats. Perhaps to no one’s surprise, the 2021 team ranked No. 1 overall.

“The most recent Georgia football squad is my opinion of the greatest in school history, edging out the perfect 1946 team,” Garbin wrote. “Following a 10-3 close win over No. 3 Clemson in week one, the Bulldogs dominated the rest of their regular-season schedule as few teams have in the annals of college football. Included was a three-game stretch against ranked teams (No. 8 Arkansas-No. 18 Auburn-No. 11 Kentucky) whereby Georgia defeated the trio of foes by a combined 101-to-23 score.

“After losing to Alabama for the SEC title, the Bulldogs dismantled Michigan in the Orange Bowl, followed by getting revenge on the Crimson Tide in the National Championship Game and finishing as truly the lone ‘undisputed’ national champion in UGA football history. Remarkably, the team ranked first or second in the entire FBS in five major defensive categories. More than that, in this age when there is more parity in college football than yesteryear, particularly before the 1960s, Georgia’s average scoring differential of 28.2 points is a school record by more than two points.”

SEC Shorts on UGASports Live

Josh Snead and Robert Clay from SEC Shorts joined Dayne Young to give a behind the scenes look at how they created their sketches. Snead and Clay shared information about their Athens live shows, as well as the origins of SEC Shorts.