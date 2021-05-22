The Daily Recap: The most consistent in recruiting

Here is the May 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

No. 1

Over the past 20 years, which is when Rivals started its recruiting rankings, no team has been more consistent than Georgia. As Adam Gorney noted, the Bulldogs hold the top spot when it comes to averaging out the classes over this two-decade span.

“The Bulldogs have been on an incredible run under coach Kirby Smart with three-straight No. 1 classes before finishing sixth in 2021,” Gorney wrote. “Georgia finished with five five-stars in 2020 led by a tremendous West haul of RB Kendall Milton, TE Darnell Washington and CB Kelee Ringo.

“In 2019, Georgia held off Alabama in the slimmest of margins for the top spot and in 2018 the Bulldogs had eight five-stars in one of the best classes in Rivals' history. Consistency has been key for Georgia as it has never finished lower than No. 15 in the team rankings.”

QBs will make opener fun

With Georgia and Clemson opening their seasons with one another, Anthony Dasher noted that this game should be an exciting one thanks to the quarterback play from both teams.

“Although JT Daniels has only started four games for the Bulldogs, the work he put in and the results that followed have Georgia coaches and fans feeling pretty good about what they have on their hands,” Dasher wrote. “Clemson, too, has reason for optimism. Yes, Trevor Lawrence is now playing in the NFL, but D.J. Uiagalelei who, like Lawrence, is a former five-star recruit is set to lead the Tigers.In 10 games last year, Uiagalelei combined to complete 78 of 117 passes for 914 yards and five touchdowns.During Clemson’s spring game, he completed 20 of 28 passes for 174 yards and a score. While those numbers may look pedestrian, don’t let them fool you.”

Baseball: Postseason hopes take major hit

Georgia entered this week needing some wins. Following Friday’s 8-5 loss to Ole Miss in 11 innings, the Bulldogs have now dropped three games in a row. This may put a dent in the Bulldogs’ chances to make the NCAA Tournament.

“We all feel it. It should be tough to lose like that, it should hurt, and that’s what we said (after the game),” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “They care, they all care a whole bunch. It’s a heartbreaker. Our kids are hurting right now; that’s as tough a loss as I’ve been a part of as a head coach.”

D’Andre Swift knows the deal