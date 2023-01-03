Here is the Jan. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Bowers' work ethic

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley shared some perspective on what it has been like to coach Brock Bowers over the past two seasons.

Hartley said Bowers prefers to let his actions speak rather than to seek attention or the limelight.

“The kid is probably the most competitive person that I’ve ever met in my life. It doesn’t matter what it is. The dude tries to be the best at whatever that is, you know what I mean?” Hartley said. “Whether it’s a sprint, whether it’s a conditioning drill, whether it’s routes on air, a team period, the game, he tries to win that drill; he tries to be the best at what he does in everything.”

Hartley has been equally impressed, if not more, with how Bowers has conducted himself off of the football field.

“He’s an academic All-American. He tries to have the best strength number in the weight room, he’s first to every class, and he’s first to every meeting room. He's a unicorn. You won’t find someone like that; I’m not talking about just football; I’m talking about as a person,” Hartley said. “You won’t find many people like him that are just so humble. All the NIL things that he’s earned, he hates that. He doesn’t like doing that, but he’s got to take advantage of the opportunities he has. But he’s just so humble and is so competitive. I love his spirit; I love his presence and what he brings to the room.”

By the numbers

Dave McMahon broke down all of the important stats following Georgia's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Among those numbers was the fact that quarterback Stetson Bennett's three touchdown passes gave him 62 in his UGA tenure. Bennett is now one of only five Georgia quarterbacks to throw for 60 or more touchdowns in his career.

PFF report card

Paul Maharry compiled the Pro Football Focus player grades given out following Georgia's win over Ohio State. Given the nature of how this game played out, these grades weren't as gaudy as they typically have been this year.

Missed field goal reaction montage