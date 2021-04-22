UGASports - The Daily Recap: ‘The most beautiful tackle as a freshman’

Here is the April 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

‘The most beautiful tackle as a freshman’

SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic, who helped call the G-Day Game, thinks Georgia is going to be bigger and stronger than most of its opponents this season.

“It’s like I tell people, the physical size and presence of this team (is) just different than any other team I’ve seen. The fact that Adam Anderson is going to play some star at 6-5, 230; that’s just not supposed to happen. It doesn’t work that way,” Cubelic said. “You’ve got Jordan (Davis) and Devonte (Wyatt) inside. Obviously, there’s (Darnell) Washington. But (John) FitzPatrick is 6-7 and nearly 270.”

He then singled out an early enrollee who passed an early eye test.

“I’ll tell you this: Amarius Mims is probably the most beautiful tackle as a freshman I think I’ve seen in a long time,” Cubelic said. “I mean, he’s got the small waist, the big rear end, the long arms—he just looks the part.”

Mims was firmly with the second team during the spring but could work his way into the first team over the ensuing months before the opener against Clemson. As of now, it appears Xavier Truss is leading for the spot with Broderick Jones being the second option. Jamaree Salyer, who is otherwise expected to play guard this year, is a fallback candidate if the coaching staff isn’t thrilled with the aforementioned tackles.

Then there’s Mims, the five-star freshman who has earned rave reviews thus far.

That stated, Cubelic wasn’t fully impressed with how the offensive line performed at G-Day.

“I didn’t love the way they (the offensive line) picked stuff up. That’s a big concern coming out. I think you have to look at it and say, alright, if this group doesn’t grow up, if this group doesn’t figure things out, it could really be a problem,” Cubelic said. “Whether it was twists, stunts, pressures, they turned a lot of guys loose. That gets people hurt. That gets people out of the game. It can’t happen.

"I kind of look at O-line and corner as two positions of concern. But I would label it as, they absolutely have the talent, it’s just getting guys prepared to play. They’ve got 24 practices before they play Clemson. They’ve just got to figure it out.”

UGA leads for Cottrell

Following his visit to the G-Day Game, Raymond Cottrell (Milton/Milton, Fla.) said the Bulldogs lead with his recruitment.

"They are the first school that stood out to me," Cottrell said. "They most definitely lead. Georgia leads because they keep it 100 with you, and they want to put you in the best position possible."

Cottrell liked what he saw from the offense and spoke with receivers Jackson Meeks and Adonai Mitchell after the scrimmage.

"I got to see the buildings where I'd be learning, and I saw the stadium, which was outstanding. I even got to talk to some of the players," Cottrell said. "They threw the ball very well. The wideouts were getting open and changing the game. They used them on almost every play of the spring game. Everything pretty much stood out."

Vickers, Freeling want to visit Georgia

Class of 2023 athlete Makari Vickers (John Paul II Catholic/Tallahassee, Fla.) wants to take a visit to Georgia in the coming months. Listed as an athlete, Vickers said Georgia’s track record with defensive backs is intriguing to him.

“Georgia stands out to me because they do have a great development rate for people that play my position,” he said.

Class of 2023 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling (Oceanside Collegiate Academy/Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) said he will likely visit Georgia, in addition to Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Clemson and Notre Dame.

