Here is the Aug. 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

The maulers up front

Georgia’s defensive line hasn’t been shy about the group it goes against in practice each day. On Wednesday, defensive lineman Zion Logue said the offensive line should once again be a dominant force to deal with.

“Just the maulers that we have up front,” Logue said. “It’s not just the first group, it’s the second group as well. Our first two and even three groups can go to any school in the country and play, I feel like, and that’s what we pride ourselves on at Georgia. If someone goes down, the next guy steps up.”

A deep offensive line will go a long way throughout the course of a season where injuries can be expected.

Among this group is right tackle Amarius Mims, who enters the 2023 season with high expectations.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth from him. He’s shown a tremendous amount of effort to mature,” offensive guard Tate Ratledge said. “To see him step into that role as our starting tackle, I think he’s really taken it with a full head of steam. He’s run with it.”

Carrying the weight

Logue explained why Georgia’s defensive linemen have had a recent run of success, with players such as Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, and Jalen Carter all being selected in the first round.

"Just not wanting to be that guy who 10, 15 years down the road says, I could have been this," Logue said of what kept him patient. "I just always waited my turn. It’s getting greater for me, and I know this season is what I really need to put myself in that next position to get to the next level."

Head coach Kirby Smart noted that for this group of defensive line, they don’t want to be the ones who experience a drop-ff after how the last two seasons went.

​​"Those guys do that. They set an example. They’re able to carry the weight and show guys how it’s supposed to be done—they have a unique spot because they’ve been part of a lot of success," Smart said. "They carry the weight and they show those guys how to practice and what to do to get better."

Jim Donnan previews Saturday’s game