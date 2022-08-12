The Daily Recap: 'The matchup issues you have'

Here is the Aug. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia’s advantages at tight end

A lot has been said about Georgia’s tight ends. With a top three of Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert, the Bulldogs are absolutely loaded at the position for the 2022 season.

It was co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s turn to give his take on the unit, considering his defense is forced to defend them each day in practice. As you can imagine, Muschamp is impressed with what he’s seen from Georgia’s stellar tight end group.

"Obviously the matchup issues you have. You saw the season that Brock had last year. He’s a very difficult cover, and he's very good with his body. His balance and ability to bounce off people is outstanding. He's got outstanding hands,” Muschamp said. “Darnell is a guy that is very difficult as far as his length is concerned. I think with the combination of those things, it makes them very difficult to deal with—and we've got some players beyond those guys.”

More succinctly, Muschamp noted how talented each of these players happens to be.

“They're difficult to defend because number one, from just a football play standpoint, it's not always necessarily about the scheme, but about the players," Muschamp said. "For us, it’s about putting them in positions to be successful, and those guys take advantage of those situations as players."

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken noted that the offense can be quite dangerous since each tight end brings something different to the table.

“We need to keep all those guys healthy because they're different. Who are your unique skill sets that you can take advantage of?” Monken said. “Wes Welker at one time was an X for the Dolphins, and trading him to the Patriots turned him into a Hall of Famer playing the F position. There are certain guys, certain backs who, if you can utilize some of their skill sets, you are going to enable them to excel, and that's what we want to do."

Ratledge is still learning

Although he opened the 2021 season as a starting guard, Tate Ratledge has not locked down one of the two starting spots just yet. While he has all the physical tools to be an exceptional guard, Monken said Ratledge still has a lot to learn with the mental side of the game.

"He was still a young player. It’s not like he’s Jamaree Salyer, an older player. Mentally, he’s got to to work back into it," Monken said. "I don’t care how much you’re in meetings, I don’t care how much you’re watching, you’re not actually executing. If you’re an elite rifleman, you can’t watch people shoot the damn gun, you’ve got to shoot it. He’s got to get out there and do it."

Monken’s philosophy

Monken offered up some detail on his philosophical thinking as an offensive coordinator, and how the running and passing attacks play off each other.

“Believe me, when I’m thinking game plan-wise, I’m thinking about how we can be explosive, how we can run the ball to help us be explosive. It all fits together,” Monken said. “You can’t control the game if you can’t run the ball comfortably; you can’t. You cannot control the game. You can have a bunch of statistics and that might make you feel better. But if you can’t run the ball comfortably, you can’t win the game, and that’s from a guy who likes to throw it and whose background is wideouts and quarterbacks.”

McGee’s recruiting prowess

A great example of Dell McGee’s excellence as a recruiter is how he was able to get Mykel Williams to flip from USC to Georgia. While McGee is known as a running back guru, he was the one who convinced Williams to become a Bulldog.

“It was definitely tough. He was initially going to commit to USC, but I was on his pops, his grandfather and his uncle for a long time, so we knew we were never out of it,” McGee said. “We just stayed the course, stayed consistent, and it probably speaks for itself.”

‘Brick house’

McGee called freshman running back Branson Robinson a “brick house” based on how he’s built for the position. He also said Robinson will be used in conjunction with returning backs Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards.

"Branson is more than just muscle," McGee said. "He’s very dedicated, he works hard, obviously, in the weight room and strength and conditioning. He’s a sharp young man. He’s going to be relied upon this year."

