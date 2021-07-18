The Daily Recap: The latest with Jake Pope
Latest with Pope
In an update regarding multiple defensive back recruits, Blayne Gilmer laid out the latest with athlete Jake Pope (Buford/Buford, Ga.), who has received a great deal of attention from the Georgia coaching staff.
Gilmer wrote that Pope will silently commit to a program at some point in the latter half of July before publicly revealing it at a later date.
“With the situation of this being a silent commitment and the ever-changing nature of the defensive back targets, expect Pope's recruitment to continue until signing day, regardless of the initial commitment.”
Gilmer noted that Georgia lost out on a trio of players from IMG Academy—offensive lineman Tyler Booker to Alabama, athlete Keon Sabb to Clemson and cornerback Daylen Everette to Clemson. Seemingly, this could put some worry as to whether the program is in the mix for safety Kamari Wilson, also a standout from IMG.
“At this point, UGASports would still give Georgia the edge over those programs. Georgia will be in need of reloading at safety after the 2021 season, and there's plenty of immediate opportunity ahead of Wilson at Georgia, should he decide to commit. Wilson would be the first true safety, and most complete safety, in the class for Georgia.”
Offense will be important for recruiting
Jed May wrote that Georgia’s pass-happy attack will be important when it comes to receiver recruiting for the class of 2022.
“With (offensive coordinator Todd) Monken last year, Georgia averaged 30.6 passing attempts per game,” May wrote. “That's up from averages of 25.4 attempts in 2018 and 29.6 in 2019. Receivers may take notice if that trend continues this fall. The months ahead will be crucial for the Bulldogs' attempts to land some of the top uncommitted receiver talent in the Class of 2022.
“The bottom line is this: an offense that gets first downs, which generate more overall plays, will be able to keep its current wideouts and tailbacks happy and appeal to future prospects. The yards per game won't sway a wideout target, but a productive offense that puts up points and opportunities will get their attention.”
UGASports Live Call-In Show
SEC Media Days arrives
With SEC Media Days taking place this week, Anthony Dasher noted five things that head coach Kirby Smart will surely be asked about.
From Dasher:
1. NIL and its effect: This figures to be the topic du jour, not just for Smart, but for the other 13 head coaches in the league.
2. The transfers. Look for plenty of questions about Arik Gilbert, Tykee Smith, and Derion Kendrick.
3. JT Daniels' progress. You really didn't think folks wouldn't ask about the quarterback, did you?
4. The secondary: Smart won't have a lot of answers, but that won't keep questions from being asked.
5. The offensive line: Questions about who starts at left tackle are likely to be asked more than once.
Jackson stars in the slot
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins wrote that receiver Kearis Jackson is Georgia’s 11th best returning player, at least according to the 2020 grades given out by Pro Football Focus. Jackson graded out at a 73.0, which included a 76.1 for receiving and a 43.5 in run blocking.
"Jackson truly manned the middle of the field from his slot receiver role," Rollins wrote. "Over 93 percent of his snaps were in the slot; on targets in the middle of the field, he hauled in 19 receptions on 28 targets for 293 yards and all three of his touchdowns. He was obviously a favorite target of Stetson Bennett's early on in the season. Over half his receptions (19) and almost 60 percent of his yards (300) came in the season's first three games."
"Jackson finished 2020 with 36 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns.," Young wrote. "He showed the ability to get open especially across the middle, an area that was a struggle for Georgia quarterbacks down the field. Jackson is not the biggest or fastest receiver, but he can run any route and always shows good effort."
Five-star QB Malachi Nelson committed to Oklahoma.
Will Ole Miss emerge as a contender for five-star QB Arch Manning?
An ex-Illinois DL who was paralyzed in a swimming accident died at the age of 23.
