The Daily Recap: The latest with Jake Pope

Latest with Pope

In an update regarding multiple defensive back recruits, Blayne Gilmer laid out the latest with athlete Jake Pope (Buford/Buford, Ga.), who has received a great deal of attention from the Georgia coaching staff.

Gilmer wrote that Pope will silently commit to a program at some point in the latter half of July before publicly revealing it at a later date.

“With the situation of this being a silent commitment and the ever-changing nature of the defensive back targets, expect Pope's recruitment to continue until signing day, regardless of the initial commitment.”

Gilmer noted that Georgia lost out on a trio of players from IMG Academy—offensive lineman Tyler Booker to Alabama, athlete Keon Sabb to Clemson and cornerback Daylen Everette to Clemson. Seemingly, this could put some worry as to whether the program is in the mix for safety Kamari Wilson, also a standout from IMG.

“At this point, UGASports would still give Georgia the edge over those programs. Georgia will be in need of reloading at safety after the 2021 season, and there's plenty of immediate opportunity ahead of Wilson at Georgia, should he decide to commit. Wilson would be the first true safety, and most complete safety, in the class for Georgia.”

Offense will be important for recruiting

Jed May wrote that Georgia’s pass-happy attack will be important when it comes to receiver recruiting for the class of 2022.

“With (offensive coordinator Todd) Monken last year, Georgia averaged 30.6 passing attempts per game,” May wrote. “That's up from averages of 25.4 attempts in 2018 and 29.6 in 2019. Receivers may take notice if that trend continues this fall. The months ahead will be crucial for the Bulldogs' attempts to land some of the top uncommitted receiver talent in the Class of 2022.

“The bottom line is this: an offense that gets first downs, which generate more overall plays, will be able to keep its current wideouts and tailbacks happy and appeal to future prospects. The yards per game won't sway a wideout target, but a productive offense that puts up points and opportunities will get their attention.”

