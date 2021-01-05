UGASports - The Daily Recap: The latest on who's staying, declaring

Here is the Jan. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Who’s staying, who’s going? Two more players chimed in about their football futures at UGA on social media. Center Trey Hill was direct, announcing that he is bypassing his senior season for the NFL draft. Hill was a durable player for the Bulldogs, having started 26 consecutive games before arthroscopic surgery on both knees forced him to miss the final two games of the 2020 season.

Quarterback JT Daniels was a bit more cryptic with his message. On Instagram, Daniels wrote, “To be continued… #GoDawgs.” One would assume that means he is ready to return to UGA, which lines up with what UGASports.com has previously heard.

JT Daniels recently posted this.

As I said last week, I fully expect Daniels to play at #UGA next season for reasons that will become apparent down the road pic.twitter.com/m4V2jCzmdM — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 4, 2021

Film don’t lie Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the film on defense and special teams, with the two paying close attention to how the defensive backs performed against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl. The two specifically went over defensive back Tyrique Stevenson’s pass breakup on third-and-2 in the fourth quarter, which forced the Bearcats to punt and led to Georgia’s game-winning field goal drive.

“Georgia's defensive backs presented the biggest question mark heading into the Peach Bowl,” Young said. “Tyrique Stevenson found himself as one of the most experienced and versatile players in the secondary. This pass break-up on third down late in the fourth quarter was a game saving stop. His closing speed gets him to the football, and he defends it perfectly and avoids drawing a penalty. This is good coaching and better execution.” “There are so many interesting coaching decisions that led to this play (why call a timeout and then punt; why didn't the Bearcats run the ball with Georgia out of timeouts?), but the bottom line is, this play changed the entire vibe of Georgia's offseason,” Rollins wrote. “A bust in coverage left the Bearcat receiver wide open, and if not for Stevenson's recognition, burst, and timing, the game is over. On the whole, it wasn't a great day for Stevenson (59.6 overall grade), and the sophomore has at least another year left, but this play will likely be at the top when Bulldog fans discuss his name years down the road.” Where things stand for 2021 class With the early signing period and Peach Bowl in the books, Georgia will turn its attention to February’s signing day. Jake Reuse wrote about the latest with each of the remaining recruits, including safety Terrion Arnold and potential transfer tight end Arik Gilbert. Regarding Gilbert, it appears to be a two-team race if he does in fact leave LSU. “Georgia and Alabama sound like the teams who’ve gotten the most consideration thus far,” Reuse wrote. “As with Arnold, the main concern with Alabama may be spots, though the Tide are more than capable and have proven to be masters of finding room in the roster. For Georgia, the close-to-home factor is playing well, as is the previously established relationships he’s formed with the staff. Emotional