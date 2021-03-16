UGASports - The Daily Recap: Tennessee RB still has UGA in the lead

Here is the March 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia leads for Tennessee running back

Chad Simmons attended the Pylon 7-on-7 tournament and caught up with a number of prospects, including three in particular who have either committed to or are considering Georgia. One who is considering Georgia is running back Jordan Bryant-James (Oakland/Murfreesboro, Tenn.), who once again stated his love of the program’s history for producing great players at his position.

“Bryant-James is a four-star running back in Tennessee, and he has Georgia in the lead,” Simmons wrote. “He said the Bulldogs have been on top of his list for some time due to their history at his position, and his connection with running backs coach Dell McGee. He thought about committing this month, but it’s likely now going to wait a little longer to see if visits will open back up in June. He has not visited Athens yet, so that trip is important to him.

“He also mentioned Florida State as a school he would like to check out for the first time. He likes their history at running back. Alabama and Tennessee are two other schools on Bryant-James' radar, and he has tripped to Tuscaloosa and Knoxville before. He has been hearing a lot from the new Volunteer staff.”

Simmons also caught up with cornerback Deyon Bouie (Bainbridge/Bainbridge, Ga.), who called his commitment to Georgia “strong.” Additionally, Simmons spoke with safety Emory Floyd (Hillgrove/Powder Springs, Ga.) about where things stand in his recruitment.

Getting ready for spring practice

Before a recent team workout, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart asked his players how many of them were able to go through a spring practice.

“I’m going to venture to say it was 65-70 percent of the team that stood up. That’s a scary thing,” Smart said. “It just shows you the youth you have, the lack of practices and experiences your team has. Sixteen midyears, a lot of new walk-ons—nobody that was here last year for the first year has gone through that.”

In addition to the 16 midyear players, last year’s freshman class did not go through spring practice. Neither did last year’s sophomores who did not enroll early, which includes receiver George Pickens.

To help in this area, Smart said his roster has undergone what he called “team programming” to prepare them for the grind the spring season brings.

“We’ve started some skull sessions that are really 15–20-minute sessions—small, incremental things we’ve been doing with our players in small groups,” Smart said. “Small groups work a lot better. You don't get to be in a huge room—obviously COVID and the pandemic help with the small groups—but the guys have felt a greater connection of trying to find what our DNA is as a team. We've been really intentional about that.”

Is this the year?

Mike Farrell believes, “This is the year Kirby Smart has to win a national title.

In his words:

“It’s not do-or-die,” Farrell wrote. “Kirby Smart's job isn't on the line, but this is the year for him to win it all. With Alabama re-loading at many positions, Florida losing a ton of offense and Texas A&M breaking in a new quarterback, it’s time for the JT Daniels-led offense to come alive and lead a strong defense to the SEC and national title.

“I went on our UGASports.com message board UGASports Vault and took the temperature of the Georgia fans there and the word 'has' was the key to most of them. They want to see UGA take a next step this season and make the playoff and push for the national title but the way Smart recruits they feel there will be many years they can make a run. But to me this is the year that is wide open so I say fact.”

Georgia offers Motor City recruit

Georgia extended a scholarship offer to defensive tackle Deone Walker (Cass Tech/Detroit) on Saturday. Walker was excited to receive the offer based on Georgia’s history producing defensive linemen.

“There are great D-linemen coming out of there, and great linemen in general,” Walker said.Walker is wide open with his recruitment at the moment and also holds offers from LSU, Florida, Mississippi, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Arizona State and Illinois.

Hardaway trims list to six

Safety JQ Hardaway (Central/Phenix City, Ala.) has narrowed his list to six schools. These programs are Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland and Oregon.

Hardaway explained what he likes about Georgia.

“I like new defensive backs coach, coach [Jahmile] Addai, a lot too,” Hardaway said. “Coach [Dell] McGee is my guy too. I like the atmosphere there."

Young draws national attention

Class of 2023 running back Richard Young (Lehigh/Lehigh Acres, Fla.) already has 30 scholarship offers and is being recruited by all of the major programs in the nation. Of course, Georgia is on that list.

He recently spoke to Simmons on camera about his recruitment.