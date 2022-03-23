The Daily Recap: Stetson Bennett, UGA featured on Jeopardy clue

“I got a text earlier. I said, I hope they got it right,” Bennett said. “That’s kind of helping them a little bit. I hope they weren’t like, ‘Who’s the quarterback?’ Nobody would have got that.”

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett found his name mentioned as part of a Jeopardy clue on Tuesday night’s episode. The clue read, “In 2022 quarterback Stetson Bennett led this school to the national title over SEC rival Alabama 33-18.”

As the quarterback of the national champion team, Bennett has received quite a few requests with his newfound fame. One involved the purchasing of an armadillo.

“So, somebody DMed me a picture of a three-stripe armadillo on Instagram and was like, ‘Should I purchase this?’ He was like, ‘You’ve made good decisions in the past, I wanted to see if you wanted me to purchase this,’” Bennett laughed. “I was like, I don’t know anything about this. I usually don’t respond to DMs, but I was like, I’ve got to respond to this one. He was like, ‘Yeah man, it costs like $10,000,’ all this stuff. I was like, jeez, that’s a lot of money.

“He was like yeah, and I was like, ‘How long does it live for?’ He was like, ‘I mean, in captivity, it’s like 20 to 30 years.’ I was like, ‘Dude, I don’t know how much money you’ve got, but I want you to buy it just for me. Then we kind of carried on, he asked me about a sloth and other things.”

Bennett takes command

When it came to his decision to return for one more season, Bennett, albeit somewhat vague, said he wanted head coach Kirby Smart to issue some assurances to him. In the end, Bennett received enough information to return for a final campaign.

"I just wanted to know, you know, for me as it was time for me to be a little selfish while I was making that decision," Bennett said. "And then now, I'm all aboard. So I wanted to hear a few things, and he told me—some of them were what I wanted, some weren't. They were closed-door conversations, but in the end I thought that for me I wanted to come back and play football at the University of Georgia."

Depth issues

Smart noted that Georgia is experiencing depth concerns at both wide receiver and cornerback this spring.

"It's a big opportunity. They (Kamari Lassiter, Nyland Green, and Daylen Everette) are taking every single rep with the ones and twos. Those guys are out there. Receiver and defensive-back, we have never in seven years been this thin. Ever been this thin. You can point a finger and blame anywhere you want, but it's the life of a college football coach now. You don't have depth. You don't have it anywhere. It's easy to leave and go places. Those guys are a little higher maintenance in terms of thinking of themselves. They expect to play right away and go. It's certainly a position of concern for us in terms of recruiting and development as a skill position."

Bobo’s role, for now at least

Anthony Dasher noted that during the 20 minutes of practice open to the media, offensive analyst Mike Bobo spent the entire time with Bryan McClendon and the wide receivers.

“Seeing offensive analyst Mike Bobo with Bryan McClendon and the wide receivers was a bit surprising,” Dasher wrote. “Considering he played quarterback and helped mentor the likes of Matt Stafford when he was the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs, one would think he his focus would be with Stetson Bennett and company. At least during the media’s 20-minute viewing session, that was not the case as Buster Faulkner continued as the analyst with Bennett, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.”

Many new faces

Senior safety Christopher Smith acknowledged that the 19 early-enrollees took a while to get familiar with based on the sheer numbers.

“I felt like a stranger when they first got in, maybe for just a little bit,” Smith said. “You know how it is, when guys first get in, they might not be too comfortable with each other. But it didn’t take me long to gel with the young guys. I’m friends with a lot of them right now. That’s only going to continue to build.”

Jackson explains commitment

Ryan Wright spoke to four-star cornerback Antoine Jackson (Dillard/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) about why he chose Georgia.

“First with coach Fran Brown, when he was at Rutgers, we talked a lot,” Jackson said. “He couldn’t call me but through my coach, he told my coach to call once a week. When he made the transition to Georgia, I told him I was highly interested. I committed up there two days ago. When I got up there, he and coach Kirby (Smart) were showing a lot of love. I decided to commit.”

UGASports Live