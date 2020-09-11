UGASports - The Daily Recap: Smith's trip to Athens, a prediction on Foreman

Here is the Sept. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Smith’s interview, part 2

Jake Reuse’s interview with Maason Smith continues with the nation’s top defensive tackle recruit discussing the genesis of the recent visit he took to Georgia. Smith spared no detail to explain how he and Korey Foreman ended up on the trip together.

"Because Korey's only been in Georgia one time before this past time, and it was when he was on his East Coast recruiting trip, he went to Clemson, he went to Georgia, he went to Alabama,” Smith said. “And I was supposed to go on all those visits with him, but the Georgia visit, that one time, fell through. The coaches were telling me and Korey they wanted us to get to campus, just to see everything, because I had never been to campus. So, this time was my first time on campus, and they wanted us to be together, because that's the plan for college.

“Shoot, when I got there, I didn't even know that Lovasea Carroll or (Xavian) Sorey was there, and I didn't know Amarius Mims was there. I didn't know that any of them were there. I knew that Brock (Vandagriff) lived very close to Athens, and I've seen Brock's always in Athens, fishing, or whatever. So, I didn't even know, and I texted Brock. Brock was actually in school. He called me, he told me that Sorey and LC were with one of his friends, just riding around campus. So, they came and picked me up, and from that point on, that day it was a blast."

Smith said he went bowling and fishing while he visited Athens, even though the recruits couldn’t meet with the coaches.

Smith also spoke about the six of them discussing playing together at Georgia.

“I think when dudes who come from different parts of the country mingle like that, and get together like that, I think that's something special,” Smith said.

Speaking of Foreman

Rivals’ Adam Gorney believes Georgia is the team to beat for Foreman at this time.

“Georgia is in very good shape after a recent visit (Smith was also in Athens then), and LSU could emerge as a real contender as well since playing big-time football in the SEC is a major draw,” Gorney wrote, before predicting Foreman to choose Georgia. “USC and Oregon are right there as well, and Clemson, where he was committed earlier in his recruitment, continues to intrigue him. If Foreman picked today, it looks like an SEC battle for him but he still has time to work through his thinking.”

Cleveland gets back on track

Senior offensive lineman Ben Cleveland owned up to the academic issue that prevented him from playing in last season’s Sugar Bowl.

“One of the things I look back on is I wish I would have taken academics a little more seriously. It’s definitely not a situation I want to put myself in again,” Cleveland said. “So, I buckled down in the classroom, passed 18 hours in the spring, and passed 12 hours (in the summer). It was one of those hard-learned lessons that I had to learn, that I’ve got to get it together to make sure that don’t happen again.”

Perhaps as a bit of motivation, Cleveland’s father revealed publicly why his son was suspended for the Sugar Bowl. Cleveland admitted it was embarrassing.

“I think my dad kind of shot that one and let the whole wide world know about that,” he said. “I still haven’t heard the end of that from coaches and everybody.”

Cook, White ‘are like brothers’

Running back James Cook is excited about sharing the backfield with Zamir White this season. Cook said the two running backs are close with one another. With Georgia’s long history of running backs, Cook said he’s ready for the two to show what they can do when the season opens on Sept. 26.

“Zamir and me are like brothers,” Cook said.. “Whatever he does, I compliment him, just try to encourage him and every time I do something, he encourages me. We’re just looking to be the best version of us that we can be.”

Three point stance

Rivals’ Mike Farrell ranked JT Daniels as the fourth-best new quarterback this year. He also believes Georgia has scored three of the top 10 best offensive line classes in the past four years (2020 ranking second, 2018 ranking third, 2017 ranking fourth). The only team to rank higher is Alabama’s offensive line class in 2017.

UGASports Live

On this week’s UGASports Live podcast, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Dayne Young and Jim Donnan spoke about Georgia’s quarterback competition between Daniels and D’Wan Mathis. They also discussed last week’s scrimmage.

KCP watch

In the Los Angeles Lakers' Game 4 win over the Houston Rockets Thursday night, former UGA forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10 points (4-of-6 shooting) with two rebounds and one steal. He made two of three 3-pointers. This marked Caldwell-Pope's fifth double-digit came of the postseason.

This postseason, Caldwell-Pope is averaging 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. His 19 3-pointers rank second on team this postseason, which is one behind LeBron James.

