UGASports - The Daily Recap: Shaw talks recruiting, Vandagriff's best plays

The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

The third scrimmage

A lot of information from the third scrimmage made its way to the public, seeing that there were some donors invited to witness it. And naturally, the UGASports.com insiders were able to provide subscribers with what happened in great detail.

These scrimmage notes are for UGASports.com subscribers only. But what transpired at this scrimmage, which occurred only two weeks from the start of the regular season, shares some good insight about where things stand at quarterback, receiver and on defense.



Shaw talks recruiting

Class of 2022 five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw gave the latest on recruiting, which included where things stand with Georgia. NCPreps’ Deana King asked Shaw for his thoughts on head coach Kirby Smart.

“I just rock with Kirby Smart heavy because he flew in,” Shaw said. “That takes a lot to fly in to go see somebody at their high school. Flying in, that shows a lot of interest right there. I can’t even put that into words.”

Who to watch when Georgia plays Mississippi State

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins compiled the top players from Mississippi State that Georgia needs to keep an eye on, based on last year’s grades from Pro Football Focus.

Running back Kylin Hall received an 83.9 grade a year ago, specifically getting an 85.1 grade as a runner.

“Kylin Hill is one of the most prolific and reliable running backs in the SEC,” Young wrote. “He had 1,350 yards and ten rushing touchdowns last season. He also hauled in 18 catches and a touchdown. Hill is a powerful, low-to-the ground runner with solid, but not breakaway speed. He hits the hole with ferocity and wastes very few steps. He has 481 career touches and only one fumble. While Mike Leach is known for passing prowess, he will have a great running back to keep the defense off balance.”

Quarterback K.J. Costello received an 82.8 grade back when he was at Stanford last season, although he only appeared in five games due to injuries. Since he was limited a year ago, Rollins broke down how he looked two seasons ago.

“That year, with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside as his primary receiver, Costello posted a 73.5 percent adjusted completion rate, over 3,500 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, and was top 25 in the FBS passing grade,” Rollins wrote. “His deep ball accuracy that season was one of the best in the nation and better than one of Leach's former standouts, Gardner Minshew. A new offense and change of scenery might be just what is needed for Costello to recapture his 2018 mojo, but he'll still have to beat out the next player on this list to win the job.”

Gurley gives back

Written before the Falcons’ season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Todd Gurley is happy to be back in the state where he first became famous. Gurley’s M.A.D.E. Foundation is partnering to organize initiatives at UGA, all while the next chapter of his NFL career is underway.

Vandagriff’s best plays

Young put together some gifs of UGA five-star quarterback commit Brock Vandagriff’s best plays from Friday night’s game against Rabun County. Young offers his analysis on the plays, too.

