The Daily Recap: Setting the standard

One of the challenges head coach Kirby Smart is taking on this spring is to teach his players to avoid complacency. After winning Georgia’s first national title in 41 years, Smart doesn’t want his players to think they’ve reached the pinnacle.
There is still more to achieve, which is why Smart wants his returning players to bring an expected level of consistency to practice each time the team hits the field.
“The men that left helped set that standard, and the men that come in have continued that standard. I don’t know that there’s a clear example. It’s just day-to-day hard work. If you work hard each day, then you’ll sign good players, your kids will graduate," Smart said. “You hold them accountable, that’s what you have to do to develop a program. I think we’ve started to do that. We’ve been pretty consistent. That’s one of my big pet peeves, is how consistent can you be in your performance, in the way you work. It shows in wins and losses and also the players we develop.”
Podlesny and the kicking game
Place-kicker Jack Podlesny is approaching veteran status as he prepares for his third season as Georgia's starter at the position. With reporters earlier this week, Podlesny explained what he’s working on this offseason.
"Little things as in my jab step, I shorten that out a little bit," Podlesny said. "I want to power through the ball a little bit more with more explosion off my hips. Placement, plant foot, all those."
UGA Masters preview
With the Masters beginning Thursday, Dave McMahon compiled the important information on the former UGA golfers competing in this year’s tournament. Of note, McMahon took a close look at Kevin Kisner, who is still working toward his first major win.
“Kevin Kisner has had an excellent career so far, but is still looking for his first career major,” McMahon wrote. “His best finishes are T-2nd in 2018 Open Championship and T-7th in 2017 PGA Championship. Last season made the cut in the final two majors after missing the first two. It has been a bizarre season for Kisner. He has four top 10’s this season, but has also four missed cuts in 11 PGA Tour events. He has two top 5’s in the last three events including a runner-up finish last month at the WGC-Dell Tech Match Play.”
Can Tiger Woods actually win the Masters 14 months after a major car accident?
Coach K shut down any rumors that he may return, stating he’s staying retired.
