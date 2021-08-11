The Daily Recap: Replacing Azeez Ojulari

Here is the Aug. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Replacing Ojulari

One of the big tasks Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will have this season is finding a way to replace outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. Ojulari was a productive presence for the Bulldogs, tallying 31 tackles and 8.5 sacks.

“Obviously Azeez provided a lot of consistency for us from a pass-rush standpoint,” Lanning said. “But his success also limited maybe some other guys' opportunities on the field. I know we know Adam Anderson’s skill set and his ability to rush the passer. I think it’s going to create some opportunities for guys like Nolan Smith and Robert Beal, who have been sharing some of those reps in the past. And Travon Walker, I expect really big things to show up with him, and I’m excited about some of the young guys who have kind of come into the fold.”

Lanning seems particularly impressed with what he’s seen from Smith as a pass rusher this offseason.

"As coaches, one of our goals is to continue to develop our players and make them better each year. For example, I think Nolan has been very conscientious about his development from a pass rush standpoint this offseason,” Lanning said. “Right now, every single day in our team meetings, we’re showing a pass rusher of the day, and Nolan’s been on there. Who’s executing moves at a high level? So that’s something that we’re going to continue to look for, but there’s definitely an opportunity sitting in front of Nolan. I’m looking for him to take advantage of it, and I think he has the skill set to do so."

Lanning welcomes Muschamp’s input

While his title remains unknown, Lanning said he will rely on assistant coach Will Muschamp for defensive assistance this season. Muschamp will be an on-field coach now that special teams coordinator Scott Cochran has taken leave to focus on a health-related matter.

“I have so much respect for Coach Muschamp and the job he does,” Lanning said. “He’s a guy I lean on a lot for advice in really every situation, whether it be football or life. But yeah, I think he will be involved on defense, and I’m excited to see it as it continues to develop.”