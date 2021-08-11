The Daily Recap: Replacing Azeez Ojulari
Here is the Aug. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Replacing Ojulari
One of the big tasks Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will have this season is finding a way to replace outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. Ojulari was a productive presence for the Bulldogs, tallying 31 tackles and 8.5 sacks.
“Obviously Azeez provided a lot of consistency for us from a pass-rush standpoint,” Lanning said. “But his success also limited maybe some other guys' opportunities on the field. I know we know Adam Anderson’s skill set and his ability to rush the passer. I think it’s going to create some opportunities for guys like Nolan Smith and Robert Beal, who have been sharing some of those reps in the past. And Travon Walker, I expect really big things to show up with him, and I’m excited about some of the young guys who have kind of come into the fold.”
Lanning seems particularly impressed with what he’s seen from Smith as a pass rusher this offseason.
"As coaches, one of our goals is to continue to develop our players and make them better each year. For example, I think Nolan has been very conscientious about his development from a pass rush standpoint this offseason,” Lanning said. “Right now, every single day in our team meetings, we’re showing a pass rusher of the day, and Nolan’s been on there. Who’s executing moves at a high level? So that’s something that we’re going to continue to look for, but there’s definitely an opportunity sitting in front of Nolan. I’m looking for him to take advantage of it, and I think he has the skill set to do so."
Lanning welcomes Muschamp’s input
While his title remains unknown, Lanning said he will rely on assistant coach Will Muschamp for defensive assistance this season. Muschamp will be an on-field coach now that special teams coordinator Scott Cochran has taken leave to focus on a health-related matter.
“I have so much respect for Coach Muschamp and the job he does,” Lanning said. “He’s a guy I lean on a lot for advice in really every situation, whether it be football or life. But yeah, I think he will be involved on defense, and I’m excited to see it as it continues to develop.”
‘I’m just trying to beat Bama’
Georgia commit Tyre West (Tift County/Tifton, Ga.) has one specific goal in mind when it comes to his collegiate career.
“I’m just trying to beat Bama,” he said.
The five-star defensive tackle also said the Bulldogs plan to use him at three-technique, defensive and and outside linebacker. West said he’s excited to be used in such a versatile role.
"When I get there, I can take over," West said. "I can go out there and guard a tight end, or I could be on the inside blowing them off the ball, and then coming off the edge at end. The way (head coach Kirby Smart) was describing that, he’s got me ready for Saturdays."
Georgia makes a move on Miller
When it comes to defensive lineman Christen Miller (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.), Georgia is back in a good spot with his recruitment. In June, Miller said Georgia wasn’t as highly considered because the contact dried up.
Recently, however, defensive line coach Tray Scott has ensured a constant stream of communication.
“They were falling behind. It was really between USC and Ohio State but after that Georgia came in and showed that they really did love me," Miller said. "Coach Scott was always there for me. He never really left me, he always had love for me. He is always texting me even when I had my hardships and a lot of stuff going on, he always showed love and he always has been there so that really stood out the most to me.”
Miller indicated there’s a three-way tie for his services at the moment.
“I can’t really speak too much on that. Georgia is just on the come-up. It is just them three right there. Nobody is really out front. They are just the same right now," Miller said. “It is still USC, Ohio State and Georgia but also Oregon is creeping in there also. I wanted to give myself some extra space and time just to be able to come out here and play and be in school. When January comes I want to be able to make the decision but right now I am focused on my season.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young discussed the nuggets learned thus far at Georgia's fall camp. Donnan broke news about administrators from another powerhouse team being on campus in Athens to check out the Bulldogs' facilities. The guys fielded listener questions and remembered the late Bobby Bowden.
Are you ready?
Pronunciation education
Outside the Vent
Could the state of Alabama have five five-star prospects in the class of 2023?
The criteria that pushed Arch Manning to the top spot in the class of 2023 rankings
The class of 2023 Rivals250 has been released.
How Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler could become the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
No surprise as Alabama opens the year ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852