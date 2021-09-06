The Daily Recap: Reliving Saturday's dominating defensive performance

Here is the Sept. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Bully ball

Simply put, Georgia’s defense dominated the line of scrimmage in Saturday’s 10-3 win over Clemson. The group combined for seven sacks, preventing quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei from being able to do much of anything he would have preferred to do.

If this is a sign of things to come, the Georgia defensive front will be tough for any opponent on the schedule to handle. Anthony Dasher wrote that Georgia’s stellar performance harkened back to a previous era.

“Not only did Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Devonte Wyatt, Travon Walker, and the rest of the defense just bully the entire Clemson offensive line, but they took Uiagalelei’s lunch money and poured out his carton of milk. Sans the Tigers’ 82-yard drive that resulted in their only three points, this was a mauling, and it was the Tigers who were left to gnaw on the Bulldogs’ leftover bones

“Combine the strength of the defensive front with the speed of linebackers like Adam Anderson, Nakobe Dean, and Channing Tindall, suffice it is to say Clemson won’t see as complete a defense in ACC play.”

A good sign

Brent Rollins pointed out that Clemson’s offensive line may be one of the worst Georgia faces this year. Even so, Rollins noted that Georgia’s defensive line looked elite Saturday night.

“While Clemson might very well have one of the weakest offensive lines the Bulldogs see, a completely dominating performance from the front six shows what we knew to be the defense's strength can carry the entire unit and help take the pressure off a developing secondary,” Rollins wrote. “That dominance combined with the known elite combination of Dan Lanning and (head coach Kirby) Smart calling the defense does not bode well for future Bulldog opponents.”

Postgame Overreaction Show