The Daily Recap: Recapping Day 1 of SEC Media Days

SEC Media Days is underway

This week, Anthony Dasher and Jed May are in Hoover, Ala., bringing you the highlights regarding SEC Media Days. Georgia is set to have head coach Kirby Smart, JT Daniels and Jordan Davis speak to reporters Tuesday, with Florida, LSU and South Carolina represented on Monday.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey kicked things off by welcoming everyone back after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Of course, Covid-19 remained a talking point.

While games were rescheduled due to the pandemic a year ago, Sankey said he doesn’t anticipate the league moving any games this year.

"You’re expected to play as scheduled," Sankey said. "That means your team needs to be healthy to compete. If not, that game won’t be rescheduled. Thus, to dispose of the game, the forfeit word comes up at this point."

Sankey seemed to be inferring that it will be up to the teams to ensure their players are vaccinated so they won’t have any widespread outbreaks. He also implored for fans to get the Covid-19 vaccine so that they can drastically limit the potential of contacting the virus in stadiums.

"When people are fully vaccinated, we all have the ability to avoid serious health risks, reduce the virus’ spread and maximize our chances of returning to a normal college football experience, to normal life," Sankey said.

Beamer wants to put South Carolina back on the map

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was asked how he will define success in year one of his tenure with the Gamecocks.

​​“Let's move this program forward today, and let's try to get better each and every week and be the best we can be at the end of the season, and take our head out of the water, and see where we are at that point,” Beamer said. “Hopefully, we're the very best we can be, and we've reached our potential for sure. Then the plan, I'm not talking about something that hasn't been done before at South Carolina. In the last ten years, or my last year at South Carolina, we played for the SEC Championship. We beat Alabama when they were No. 1 in the country at Williams-Brice Stadium. We beat Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and our in-state rival all in the same season. Within the last ten years, we've been in the midst of consecutive 11-win seasons. Within the last ten years, we were in the midst of beating our in-state rival five years ago.

“We're not talking about something that was 40 years ago. It was recently done here in South Carolina. We're not far from getting back there and doing it again. That's our plan, not just to get back to that point, but to be better than we've ever been. And that's what we're working toward every day.”

Orgeron’s response to Gilbert question

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was asked if he felt Arik Gilbert, who played tight end as a freshman, had a chance of staying with his program. Gilbert left LSU after one season and decided to transfer to Georgia, where he is listed as a wide receiver.

“We wish him the best,” Orgeron said. “He's an outstanding young man. Mama is a great lady. I think he's going to be an All-Pro tight end, All-American, has a chance to be a first round draft choice.”

Mullen explains ups and downs with defense

Florida head coach Dan Mullen was asked why he couldn’t get his defense figured out throughout the course of the 2020 season.

“I don't know about that, because I think, if you look in different games, we're very maybe erratic defensively at different times, but there's a lot of different things that go into that,” Mullen said. “There's some games we played really, really well defensively. There's games where I thought we played well, but statistically maybe weren't great. And if you look in a lot of those games, if you were going to play us on the other side of the ball, you had to play a different style game maybe than you wanted to or expected to, and take a lot of chances, because we were going to try to score points and [make the opponent] keep up with us, or we jumped out to a big lead and you were just kind of—you know, just throw caution to the wind to try to put up yards and points as fast as possible.

“There's other games, one or two early in the year, I certainly think the learning curve of missing a spring practice and the time off and the speed of the game of going to tackle live for the players, and the time off of not being able to do that, I think that showed early in the season, and that improved as the year went on. I don't know if there's one thing to say that it was statistically was not where we want to be, but when I look and I go through game-by-game situations, I think it's easy to identify in this game, here were our issues, and it wasn't one specific thing.”

