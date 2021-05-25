The Daily Recap: Raul Aguirre impresses at recent camp

Here is the May 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

‘The most impressive prospect’

First off, everyone please welcome Blayne Gilmer to the UGASports roster!

On his first day, Gilmer came out of the gate hot with some insider recruiting updates, which included one on class of 2023 inside linebacker Raul Aguirre (Ellenwood, Ga.). Gilmer reported that Aguirre impressed tremendously at the MVP Camp of the Year on Sunday.

“Hundreds of college prospects and hopefuls were in attendance at the last MVP Camp of the Year at Walton High School yesterday,” Gilmer wrote. “The most impressive prospect by far was Raul "POPO" Aguirre. Aguirre played linebacker at Cedar Grove last season but is now in search of a new high school due to some GHSA logistical matters. While the 2023 linebacker is still unsure about his home for his junior season in the fall of 2021, he does have an idea of how he will spend his summer.”

Gilmer also had recruiting notes on class of 2023 quarterback Jalen Woods, former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert and a potential silent commit.

A different kind of familiarity with Georgia

Class of 2023 defensive tackle David “D.J.” Hicks didn’t grow up watching Georgia on Saturday. He did, however, use the Bulldogs as one of his three teams when playing EA Sports’ since discontinued NCAA Football video game franchise.

"Actually, I played with them a lot on NCAA Football. I used to play Georgia, Oregon, or Texas, three teams that I would play with all the time," Hicks said. "I know they like to win, they've been to the playoffs. and they held the division title from '17 through '19."

Hicks has gone from pretending to recruit football players for Georgia on a video game to being recruited by the actual program itself.

"I just received the offer from Coach (John) Jancek. He just told me they really liked my film," he said. "All the coaches really liked my film, how I just use my hands, and how aggressive I was. It means a lot, actually, because I grew up watching them. Just watching Georgia football, I know they like to win."

Re-ranking the 2012 class

Patrick Garbin continued his revisionist history series by taking a look at the recruiting class of 2012. The top five prospects at the time, in order, were offensive lineman John Theus, athlete Josh Harvey-Clemons, running back Todd Gurley, running back Keith Marshall and defensive end Jordan Jenkins. Only Theus and Harvey-Clemons were considered five-star players by Rivals.

In Garbin’s re-ranking of the class, the order went Gurley, linebacker Leonard Floyd, Jenkins, Theus and offensive lineman Greg Pyke. The player who made the biggest jump was place-kicker Marshall Morgan, who moved up from No. 18 to No. 7.

Hoops: UGA adds another transfer

Georgia’s overhaul from last year’s roster continues as it added a transfer guard to the roster on Monday.

Former Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook announced he will join head coach Tom Crean’s program. This will be Cook’s third team as he played for Southern Illinois before transferring to Gonzaga.