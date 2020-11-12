UGASports - The Daily Recap: Predicting who starts at QB next week

Here is the Nov. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

The Dashboard

Anthony Dasher offered up a prediction as to who will start Georgia’s next game against Mississippi State, now that Saturday’s previously scheduled contest against Missouri has been postponed.

“Sitting here today, I fully expect one of those three to start Georgia's next scheduled game against Mississippi State,” Dasher wrote. “And if you really want to put a gun to my head, I think it will be (JT) Daniels. That's just a guess. Feel free to hang me in effigy if I'm wrong.”

Right now, Stetson Bennett still isn’t throwing due to a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. Daniels, D'Wan Mathis and Carson Beck are all taking reps this week and what has been described as an open competition.

The Bulldogs are now working with some extra time to figure out what to do at quarterback following Bennett and Mathis combining to go 9-of-29 passing in a loss to Florida.

Regarding Beck

Head coach Kirby Smart didn’t offer a ringing endorsement for Beck as for his chances of starting next week, however. Smart was asked during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference if Beck wasn’t being considered to start.

"Well, I would disagree with that, because he's been considered,” Smart said. “He has not gotten a ton of reps since the season started. It's hard to prepare a number of quarterbacks, and you have to prepare the guys you've got an opportunity to.”

Smart was then asked if he was happy with Beck’s progress thus far.

“No, I think you're saying that; I'm not saying that. Again, I think he's growing, getting better, which is what we challenge every player to do in our program. You want to get better,” Smart said. “We've got a lot of freshmen on our team that maybe haven't gotten the opportunity to play, and you're only able to put 11 out there, the last time I checked.

“So we try to put the ones out there that give us the best opportunity to win, but what we think we do better is, we really plot and plan how we develop a guy and how he gets reps and how he gets work to grow as a player.”

Saturday’s game postponed

As mentioned, Georgia’s game against Missouri has been postponed due to Covid-19 concerns. The game was put off due to multiple positive tests and contact tracing at Missouri.

"Mental agility is definitely the definition of 2020, It's one of those things where you have a plan for Plan A and you've got a plan for Plan B," Smart said during Wednesday's SEC teleconference. "We've always had an idea what we would do if there was a cancellation, and when we heard that Missouri was having troubles with Covid, we started putting a plan together to work on us, and we've got plenty to work on."

Mondon nears decision

Next Wednesday, four-star linebacker Smael Mondon will announce which college he is committing to. Mondon will choose between Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.

"All five schools have really recruited me hard at different times, and all have great coaches. More than anything, the consistency throughout the recruiting process helped me get to this point. I just kept talking to the coaches, I looked at the team, I looked at the fit, and I was able to get to this place.

"I am not 100% set on my decision yet, but I know consistency will play a role. Just getting to know the coaches and the school really helped me to get ready to commit."

Jake Reuse offered up some thoughts on where things stand with Mondon, as well as a slew of other top recruits Georgia is vying for.

UGA Masters preview

Dave McMahon took a look at the former UGA golfers participating in the 84th Masters. Those golfers are Kevin Kisner, Brendan Todd and Bubba Watson.

This morning, Kisner will tee off at 7:22 a.m on the 10th hole. Both Todd and Watson will tee off at 12:22 p.m., with Todd on No. 1 and Watson on No. 10.

UGA golfer's new top-ranked amateur

Georgia's Davis Thompson is the new No. 1 male golfer according to the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

“It’s really an honor to be recognized as No. 1 in the world,” Thompson said. “I just want to keep working as hard as I can and not worry about it too much. I just want to go play golf and have fun. If I do those things, the rest will take care of itself.”

Two pick sixes