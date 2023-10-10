Here is the Oct. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Smart opts for positive reinforcement

While most folks outside of Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall were concerned with the mishaps against the run two weeks ago against Auburn, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart took a different approach with his team.

Smart decided to go with positive reinforcement, to point out the great plays against the run the Bulldogs had in a game they allowed 219 yards on the ground.

Lo and behold, the strategy worked. Georgia responded exceptionally well just a week later against the run in a 51-13 win over Kentucky.

"The first thing we did on Monday after the Auburn game was, we showed them 10 clips of unbelievable run defense against Auburn," Smart said after the victory against the Wildcats. "We had some unbelievable strikes and blow delivery and getting off blocks. That's what playing run defense is. We were really positive with them and showed them doing it right, and they responded to that."

Smart explained the rationale even further on Monday.

"They have to understand the truth of what’s on tape, and the tape says, strike, block and play well against the run on certain plays," Smart said. "Not playing well on certain plays, some of that’s by lack of repetition. We didn’t practice it. Some of it we didn’t play physical to our standards. If you show that you can do it, we’re going to show you can’t do it. We don’t try to overthink it, we just try to show them what the truth is."

Injury update on Mims

Smart provided an injury update on offensive lineman Amarius Mims, who had tightrope surgery on his injured ankle. Mims hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 3 against South Carolina.

Smart said Mims is on track with his recovery but didn’t offer specifics for a return date.

“There’s no goal. It’s really about where he is. The timeline for (Lawson) Luckie would put him back about there, but he may not be the exact same as Lawson’s. Lawson is a skill-position (player) and that requires more cutting and things like that,” Smart said. “We’ve ordered a special shoe for Amarius and plan to use it. We used that with Andrew Thomas and several other kids on the offensive line who’ve had ankle injuries. But we don’t put a timeline on it just for that reason. It could be before, it could be after. It’s based on his progression and how he feels when he starts moving around and what he does.”

