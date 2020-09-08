UGASports - The Daily Recap: Owen Condon, Travon Walker ready for big seasons

Here is the Sept. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending

Five things we learned

Anthony Dasher posted five things we learned over the past couple of days now that UGA’s second scrimmage has wrapped up. And the first item answers the speculation that surrounded quarterback Jamie Newman’s decision to opt out of the 2020 season.

And that happens to be that it doesn’t seem head coach Kirby Smart saw this coming. Smart genuinely seemed caught off guard when Newman decided to opt out.

The other four items we learned over the past week:

-What you see is what you get with Scott Cochran.

-Jake Camarda is aiming to be both the punter and the field goal kicker.

-Jermaine Johnson wants to be more violent on the football field this fall.

-The Bulldogs have four game times set -- at Arkansas on Sept. 26 (4 p.m./SEC Network), vs. Auburn on Oct. 3 (7:30 p.m./ESPN), at Alabama on Oct. 17 (8 p.m./CBS) and vs. Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 7 (3:30 p.m./CBS).

The emergence of Owen Condon

After a redshirt season and second year dealing with injuries, Owen Condon is finally getting his chance to earn a starting spot on the offensive line. He has been battling for the starting spot at right tackle throughout the preseason.

Condon put forth some impressive tape as a high schooler in Oklahoma City, when he’d maul defenders in the run game. Head coach Kirby Smart said he’s been pleased with Condon thus far.

“Owen hasn’t been healthy since he’s been here,” Smart said. “He’s been a pleasant surprise in terms of competitiveness, intelligence, toughness. We’d like for him to play with a little more power and be able to move people.”

Condon wants the best for the team and said that the best player out of him, Warren McClendon and Tate Ratledge will win the job.

“Everyone wants to play, obviously, but at the same time, we’re all buddies. We’re hanging out and we’re joking in the meeting room when we’re not locked in. There’s no hard feelings or anything. The best man wins. Everybody understands that. There’s no animosity in our room, I feel like.

“Competition brings out the best in all of us. The best five are going to start, no matter who that is.”

Sky is the limit for Walker

Defensive lineman Travon Walker believes his group’s potential is great this coming season. He did mention one area that could use improvement, however.

“One thing we’ve really emphasized is our third and short,” Walker said. “We need to get a lot better in our third and short game. Coach (Smart) has been preaching about that, and everybody is working to get better.”

Walker was named to the SEC All-Freshman team a season ago after recovering from two wrist injuries. Walker believes his own potential is high this year.

“Me, personally, I think I’ve gained a lot of strength from my freshman year, just from recovering from my two wrist injuries,” Walker said. “I just think I’m coming off well from this, and the strength staff has done a great job pushing me and helping me develop my strength back.”

Predicting Edwards’ landing spot

Josh Helmholdt came through with a prediction on class of 2021 running back Donovan Edwards (West Bloomfield/West Bloomfield, Mich.). While the FutureCasts mostly have Edwards to Michigan, is that where Helmholdt has him going?

Tour Championship results

Harris English – finished T-12th (-9)

Brendon Todd – finished T-20th (-4)

Kevin Kisner – finished 23rd (-1)

2019-20 Final FedExCup Standings

Harris English – 7th

Brendon Todd – 11th

Kevin Kisner – 21st

Brian Harman – 37th

Bubba Watson – 46th

Russell Henley – 56th

Sepp Straka – 79th

Keith Mitchell – 112th

