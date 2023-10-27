Here is the Oct. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Previewing the opposition

Anthony Dasher caught up with 1st And Ten Florida’s Jason Higdon to discuss the upcoming Georgia-Florida game. Higdon was asked what has gone into Florida’s turnaround since losing to Kentucky.

"With new players on the field starting, it took a while for them to start trusting each other, knowing they would play sound assignment football,” Higdon said. “Florida was in real trouble with five to play on the road at South Carolina, and both sides of the ball made considerable plays to get out of there with a win. You could see the team starting to gel together on the field."

Of course, the Gators haven’t gone up against an opponent like Georgia yet. Higdon explained his biggest concern about the game from Florida’s standpoint.

"Any Florida fan would tell you they are concerned about both sides of the ball on the line of scrimmage,” Higdon said. “Florida has had some injuries at the WR position, and they will need to be in full force on Saturday to pull the upset."

Score predictions

Against Vanderbilt, everyone picked Georgia to cover. That obviously didn’t happen. This time against Florida, the picks were mixed, with some believing a cover will happen and others thinking the season’s main trend will continue.

Jed May explained why he thinks the Bulldogs win but fail to cover.

“I think this one is going to be a battle,” May said. “Florida is playing well and it might take Georgia a couple of possessions to feel things out without Brock Bowers. Both teams make some plays on both sides of the ball. Florida covers, but Georgia wins 31-20.”

