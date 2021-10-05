The Daily Recap: One area Georgia's defense can improve

Here is the Oct. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. The need for more turnovers Through five weeks, it’s hard to argue against the notion that Georgia’s defense is the best in the nation. The Bulldogs are allowing only 4.6 points (!!!) and 180.6 total yards per game, both of which rank first in the nation. Breaking down the yardage total, the Bulldogs are first in passing yards allowed (110) and fourth in rushing yards allowed (70.6). However, head coach Kirby Smart has expressed the desire to get better in at least one category. The Bulldogs have only recovered two of their opponents’ eight fumbles, which ranks tied for 66th in the country. Although Georgia has recorded seven interceptions, tied for 10th in the nation, it didn’t post one against Arkansas. "One thing is, we can force turnovers. We didn't force any turnovers, and that's what elite defenses do. So, we were not elite in that category. The other thing is to play tempo and continue to work on it. We spend more time all week on our weaknesses and less time really on what our opponents do sometimes, because we know what's coming down the road, and we also know to be elite, you have to tackle well, especially in space,” Smart said. “We didn't do that on Saturday. We had some really, really bad tackling situations. Run after contact. So, we basically take the things we do the weakest, and we continue to work really hard on those, so we can be better prepared."

Latest on Daniels, Smith Smart said quarterback JT Daniels did not practice on Monday as he continues to deal with a lat injury. “As far as JT, he’s not going to do anything today,” Smart said. “He’ll be out. He’s practicing. He’s doing everything but throwing. We’ll see how it goes day-to-day. The biggest thing he’s got to do is rest, recover, and heal. So we’re very hopeful that he’ll be able to go Tuesday, Wednesday, and be able to throw like he did last week some days." Quarterback Stetson Bennett will continue to take reps with the first team as long as Daniels is out. Defensive back Tykee Smith (foot) is still not 100 percent, although Smart is hopeful that he plays this week against Auburn. Jackson breaks through Walk-on safety Dan Jackson has seen a decent amount of time in Georgia’s defensive back rotation. But it was a play on special teams that earned him the first highlight of his collegiate career. Against Arkansas, Jackson rushed up the middle to block a punt in the end zone, with running back Zamir White recovering it for a touchdown. Smart was happy to see this as he said Jackson is one of the more well-respected players on the team. "Every player on the team, when you ask him who they respect, I call on James Cook—who do you respect on the team? The first two guys he mentions are Ladd McConkey and Dan Jackson," Smart said. "The kids know. Kids see it. He's a special player." Film don’t lie Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the tape from Georgia’s win over Arkansas. On the offensive side of the ball, both Young and Rollins were impressed with Georgia’s “bully ball” approach.

“This play was as indicative as any to me to display what Georgia's goal was against Arkansas,” Young wote. “This is a unit effort from the offensive line. It's led by Sedrick Van Pran (63), who had what I'd deem to be his best game since becoming the starting center. He keeps churning his feet while pushing with his upper body. “While the play was a microcosm of the physical dominance by the Bulldogs, also don't forget Kendall Milton's ability to keep his feet inside of the pile,” Rollins wrote. “The running backs as a whole did a great job of being physical and getting yards after contact. In fact, 56 percent of Georgia's rushing yardage came after contact and each back had more than 30 yards after contact, led by Zamir White's 49.” Recruiting notes Adam Gorney offered some UGA recruiting updates, which included notes on six prospects. One of them happened to be the latest on Georgia’s efforts to flip USC commit Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.). Highlights

Players of the week

Early crowd

Outside the Vent Is it time for LSU to consider moving on from Ed Orgeron? No change at the top of this week's college football quarterback rankings. Lane Kiffin says his pregame "popcorn" comment was stupid. Kentucky was fined $250,000 after fans stormed the field.