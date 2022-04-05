The Daily Recap: 'Oh yeah, he can roll'

Here is the April 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Arkansas commit talks UGA visit

Georgia would love nothing more than to add some exceptional speed to its roster.

While wide receiver Anthony Evans III (Judson/Converse, Texas) is committed to Arkansas, the Bulldogs are doing their best to flip him. Evans has clocked confirmed 40-yard dash times in the 4.3-second range. Receivers coach Bryan McClendon would surely enjoy having that kind of speed with his position group.

"Coach McClendon, he basically told me straight up that I had been on his radar for a while," Evans said. "He loves my game and that I truly fit what he is looking for. He's been telling me that he wants me to make the best decision for me. So did (Todd) Monken. They were very cool people, very genuine. They kept it real. Coach Monken was saying he was really impressed with my film. Last week was my first time running the 100 (meter dash) since ninth grade. He saw that and said he thought 'Oh, yeah, he can roll.'"

Georgia offers Rushing

Georgia became the second SEC school to offer class of 2024 outside linebacker Elijah Rushing (Salpointe/Tucson, Ariz.). The Bulldogs joined Kentucky in offering the four-star prospect, with his other programs mostly residing on the West Coast.

Rushing said that outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe believes he fits the UGA defensive scheme.

"(Uzo-Diribe) said that he likes my length and quickness off the ball," Rushing said. "He said that I have the frame and skills that match what they are looking for."

Smith likes Scott’s approach

Defensive end James Smith (Carver/Montgomery, Ala.) was excited to be able to watch defensive line coach Tray Scott coach his unit during a recent visit.

"I finally saw Coach Tray do drills with the D-line," Smith said. "I saw him at work basically. It was a good experience. I wanted to go watch practice and see how everything would work around me and how I would fit, should I choose to go there."

Seither having fun in Monken’s system

With Brock Bowers (labrum), Darnell Washington (lower leg) and Ryland Goede (knee) out, Brett Seither is playing a bigger role with the first team than previously expected this spring. Seither has embraced the opportunity and noted just how fun it is to play in offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s system.

“I think it’s awesome. Our offense is so much fun to play with, and it’s really tight end friendly,” Seither said. “I think Coach (Todd) Hartley has had a good role in playing that, too. I think he’s an awesome coach. I think Monken is an awesome coach, too. They like to delegate the ball to the tight end, so we can’t complain.”

Up close with McClendon