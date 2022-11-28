Here is the Nov. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

No playoff chatter

With Georgia finishing the season 12-0, it is all but certain to be invited to the College Football Playoff regardless of what happens Saturday against LSU in the SEC Championship.

However, head coach Kirby Smart isn't letting his team look ahead past this weekend's game against the Tigers.

“No, we’re worried about winning the SEC Championship,” Smart said on Sunday. “That’s the most important thing on our agenda. We have an opportunity to do something that never gets done.”

Despite the disparity in the two teams' records, Smart anticipates an even matchup based on the big games both Georgia and LSU have played this year.

“When you play in a conference that we both play in, there’s been no shortage of big games for either team. When you look at them opening up against Florida State as they did, what a huge game that was for them. The Alabama game—you go through those teams you play, and they’re all big,” Smart said. “So, do I think experience matters? Yes. Does big game experience matter? Yes. Do both of these teams have it? Yes. [Having been in the] SEC Championship game before? I don’t know if that experience matters, because every game is a big game.”

Why LSU lost to Texas A&M

LSU head coach Brian Kelly explained what went wrong in his team's regular season finale against Texas A&M, which resulted in a surprising 38-23 loss.

"Playing smart, having a great attention to detail, some of the focus that’s necessary. For some reason, those things weren’t in place," Kelly said. "We have to play with those traits. Yeah, we have talent and our talent has to show as well. The real success of this team has been the ability to rely on traits and talent. Some of those traits were not there for whatever reason."

Kelly said his players were especially hard on themselves following Saturday's defeat.

"They took it hard after the game," Kelly said. "They care. They really want to make sure that something like this doesn’t happen again. We can get beat, but we don’t want to be beat with not bringing our very best."

